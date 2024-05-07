Professor Sameer Otoom, President of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) Medical University Bahrain, welcomed on campus His Excellency Bob L.J. Chen, Representative of the Taipei Trade Office in the Kingdom of Bahrain, along with Vice Consul Ms Shadin Lu, on April 2nd. During their visit, Professor Kathryn Strachan, Head of School of Nursing and Midwifery, led the discussion and provided a comprehensive briefing on the School of Nursing and Midwifery, highlighting its extensive international and local community engagement initiatives.

The visit fostered discussions on mutual interests, opportunities for partnership, and avenues for future collaboration with universities in Taipei, Taiwan. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is committed to fostering partnerships with esteemed institutions in Taiwan, such as the National Taipei University for Nursing and Health Sciences and Taipei City Hospital.

Since 2010, our students have been invited to Taiwan to participate in youth camps, various programmes and electives. In the summer of 2023, three senior medical students participated in a surgical observership programme at Taipei City Hospital, where they witnessed robotic general and urology surgeries and discussed with local surgeons the impact of robotic surgery on operation outcomes compared to laparoscopic surgeries and the epidemiology of specific conditions.

Professor Otoom, commented: “Our students benefit from exchange or elective programmes by enriching their knowledge and skills in a global environment. We are grateful for the support extended by His Excellency Bob L.J. Chen, and we look forward to bolstering collaboration with our existing and potential partners in Taiwan.”

His Excellency Bob L.J. Chen, commented, “I wish to express our profound respect to Professor Sameer Otoom and all faculties of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain for the tireless efforts and remarkable achievements in educating and training outstanding healthcare professionals over the years. I also wish to congratulate the esteemed University on the significant milestone of its 20th anniversary. We look forward to closer exchanges and collaboration with the RCSI Medical University of Bahrain for mutual benefits in the future.”

With a future-focused curriculum and a graduate profile blending personal and professional development with an emphasis on clinical competence, community health and research, RCSI Medical University of Bahrain educates and trains work-ready graduates who can compete for international career opportunities.

