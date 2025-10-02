Riyadh: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) signed an agreement yesterday with King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC) to house the first phase of the Riyadh Creative District (RCD) in KAFD.

This agreement underscores RCRC’s commitment to launching initiatives that empower talent and cultural institutions, advancing Riyadh’s position as a global hub for creativity, media and cultural innovation.

The partnership was signed during a high-level gathering convened by RCRC, hosting leading companies specialized in media, culture and media technology, along with several entities from innovative industries, looking for an environment that fosters knowledge exchange.

The event also featured the signing of a series of new agreements between RCD and a number of local, regional and international companies that will establish their headquarters at KAFD, which has provided three buildings offering flexible spaces and integrated services, creating an ecosystem designed to promote creativity.

Launched in February 2025 by the Board of Directors of RCRC, the RCD aims to bring together leading local, regional and international companies to produce compelling content, promote cultural exchange, and strengthen the creative economy, while contributing to the Kingdom’s economic transformation.

Commenting on the agreement, Eng. Mazen Ahmed Tammar, Acting Vice President of City Marketing and Investment Promotion at RCRC, said: “Hosting the first phase of the Riyadh Creative District within KAFD reflects our shared vision of building Riyadh into a world-class destination for creativity and innovation. By anchoring this initiative in one of the capital’s most iconic districts, we are laying the groundwork for a dynamic ecosystem that will empower the creative community, nurture local creative talent, attract global partners, and advance Riyadh’s role as a cultural and economic hub, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.”

Mohammed Alsudairy, Acting Chief Executive Officer at KAFD DMC, said: “This agreement with RCRC to establish the Riyadh Creative District’s first phase highlights KAFD’s commitment to shaping the industries of tomorrow. By bringing together creative thinkers, business leaders, and cultural institutions in a single destination, we are opening doors for emerging talent and advancing Riyadh’s status as a global hub for creative and cultural innovation. The establishment of RCD within KAFD demonstrates our joint dedication to fostering a dynamic environment where culture and business flourish side by side, in line with the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 growth agenda.”

KAFD is a key driver of Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification efforts, attracting global investment, talent and business to the Kingdom. The district is currently home to 19 regional headquarters and more than 140 commercial tenants, establishing itself as one of the most important creative and business ecosystems in the Kingdom, thus playing a pivotal role in shaping a more diverse and prosperous economic future.