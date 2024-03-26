Dubai, UAE — Rayna Tours, UAE’s leading destination management company proudly announces the addition of Singapore to its portfolio, marking a significant milestone in the company's pursuit of providing enriching travel experiences to global adventurers.

Known as the "Lion City," Singapore embodies the perfect fusion of tradition and modernity, making it an ideal destination for travelers seeking a blend of rich cultural experiences and contemporary wonders. From its family-friendly ambiance and diverse culinary scene to luxury escapes, Singapore caters to a broad spectrum of traveler interests.

Rayna Tours is thrilled to unveil a spectrum of curated experiences in Singapore, showcasing the city's iconic landmarks and hidden gems. The offerings include immersive city tours, picturesque island explorations, and visits to renowned attractions such as the Singapore Flyer, Marina Bay Sands, Sentosa Island, Universal Studios, Gardens by the Bay, Singapore Zoo, and more.

What sets Rayna Tours apart is its dedicated presence on the ground. With its own office and a team of experienced guides and drivers, the company is committed to ensuring that every traveler's journey is not only memorable but also seamlessly executed. The local experts are well-versed in the intricacies of Singapore, providing insider insights and personalized recommendations to enhance the overall travel experience.

"Today, with great excitement, we announce the addition of Singapore to our portfolio of exceptional destinations. Singapore's unique blend of tradition and innovation offers an unparalleled experience for travelers seeking cultural immersion and modern marvels. Our team's dedication and expertise ensure that every journey with Rayna Tours is seamless and unforgettable. We look forward to welcoming travelers to Singapore and creating cherished memories that last a lifetime." - Senthil Velan, CEO at Rayna Tours.

“It gives us immense pleasure to launch a unique destination like Singapore offering full range of destination services coupled with our market leading technology. Our expansion in Singapore is a testament of Rayna Tours’ efforts to keep bringing new destinations and products for our partners across the globe, we look forward to welcome you all to experience the destination with us.” said Deepak Hiranandani, CCO at Rayna Tours.

With a comprehensive range of services, including seamless transfers, engaging activities, comfortable hotel accommodations, and a robust on-the- ground presence, the company assures its clients of a hassle-free and immersive exploration of Singapore, allowing them to concentrate on creating cherished memories.

Embark on an extraordinary adventure with Rayna Tours in Singapore. Explore iconic landmarks and hidden gems as Rayna Tours takes you beyond the usual travel boundaries, making your Singapore journey extraordinary!

For inquiries, bookings, and additional information, please visit www.raynatours.com