His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri: The Next50 initiative bolsters Investopia's endeavours to support local businesses, encouraging them to thrive in the realm of innovation and entrepreneurship, and promoting their expansion into global markets.

The Next50 Initiative provides a unique platform for 50 top CEOs and business leaders, under the umbrella of ‘Investopia Communities,’ to network, and explore collaboration and investment opportunities.

The initiative provides enhanced opportunities for cooperation with government agencies, along with easier access to capital and growth opportunities into global markets.

UAE: In the presence of His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, Investopia launched the Next50 initiative in collaboration with Emerging Markets Intelligence & Research (EMIR) – the exclusive boutique advisory and research firm. The initiative aims to unlock fresh investment opportunities for high-potential and rapidly expanding companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Next50 initiative provides a unique platform for 50 CEOs and entrepreneurs who businesses who have achieved remarkable business growth in the UAE market. Businesses that have demonstrated growth in key areas including operational development, revenue increase and job creation; will be provided with a conducive platform to network, collaborate, explore investment and partnership opportunities, and diversify into to new economic sectors across local and international markets.

His Excellency emphasized that the launch of the Next50 initiative in collaboration with EMIR embodies Investopia's commitment to supporting local companies and their contribution to the UAE’s economic growth. This initiative falls under the umbrella of ‘Investopia Communities,’ aimed at navigating enhanced opportunities for communications and cooperation with government agencies. It aligns with Investopia's objectives of connecting companies and institutions, nurturing a culture of collaboration and facilitating networking opportunities with key investors and economic leaders.

His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia stated: "We believe that the private sector plays a pivotal role in driving national economic growth. The mission of Investopia is to support these leading companies and equip them with the necessary toolkit to build a knowledge-based and innovative economy. We aim to achieve this step by enabling cooperation among various active economic forces. The Next50 initiative seeks to enhance the local business community's ability to compete and lead in global markets. We are confident that this initiative will provide an additional incentive for these companies and significantly contribute to strengthening the overall business environment in the country, in line with our local targets and global aspirations.”

The Next50 Initiative will provide enhanced opportunities for communications and cooperation with government agencies and facilitate potential investment opportunities with prominent investment funds, banks, and family offices. It will pave the way for partnership opportunities with foreign economic committees, and diversify into to new economic sectors across local and international markets; empowering them to augment a multitude of economic activities within the UAE’s emerging sectors.

“Through the Next50 initiative, EMIR will help accelerate the growth of the UAE economy by supporting the Ministry and Investopia’s goals of identifying and championing the country’s fastest-growing, most innovative companies,” Dr. Noah Raford, Managing Partner for Advisory at EMIR stated. Speaking on the innovative initiative by UAE leaders, Dr. Raford continued, “The UAE continues to be the destination of choice for the region’s most exciting and productive companies. Increasingly it is also the birthplace of those companies. The Next50 highlights the incredible innovation of this new generation of companies - companies born in the UAE, grown in the UAE, and powered by the UAE, ready to take their next step onto the world stage.”

EMIR is an exclusive boutique advisory and research firm, harnessing the extraordinary network effect of Boardroom by EMIR. With an invite-only approach, EMIR offers rarefied expertise to leaders grappling with complex transformations, providing clarity, future strategic foresight, and access to an elite cadre of leaders. These services aid governments and companies in formulating strategic economic and investment policies through EMIR’s network and esteemed CEOs, renowned futurists and government leaders.

During its third installment in February 2024, Investopia 2024, played host to a number of investors, government officials, experts, and economic leaders, thereby providing an optimal setting for forging partnerships, exploring investment opportunities, and fostering collaboration within burgeoning economic sectors. The event saw substantial participation with more than 2,500 attendees who had the chance to hear from upwards of 90 speakers deliberating on the most up-to-date investment and economic issues, encompassing the latest developments in venture capital management, various matters pertaining to the green economy, digital economy, tourism, creative industries, sports, technology, artificial intelligence, and the forefront of investment.

