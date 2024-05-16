Baku, Azerbaijan: Huawei held the Middle East and Central Asia leg of its Network Summit 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. The event brought together more than 1,000 thought leaders, industry experts, and ecosystem partners to explore the development trends and best practices of intelligent networks in the new era.

At the summit, Huawei unveiled its Xinghe Intelligent Network products and solutions, and delved into trending topics, including campus networks, wide area networks (WANs), data center networks (DCNs), and network security, as well as commercial and distribution business. These purpose-built offerings and insights empower customers to seize new opportunities for intelligent development and maximize digital-intelligent productivity.

The global digital economy is in its golden era, with numerous industries actively exploring and advancing intelligent transformation while ramping up digital transformation. The AI penetration rate in core business scenarios across diverse industries is expected to reach 30% by 2026, while AI is projected to contribute US$13 trillion to global GDP by 2030.

Several countries in the Middle East and Central Asia, such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kazakhstan, have announced their intelligence strategies and released a series of AI-related industry policies to propel the prosperity of intelligence across industries.

Embrace Opportunities for Intelligent Transformation and Build the Foundation for an Intelligent World Together

Intelligent transformation across industries requires leading and solid technical support. As one of the most important ICT infrastructures, networks play a very important role in the intelligent era. In his keynote speech, Yang Chaobin, Director, President of ICT Products & Solutions, Huawei, said in the keynote speech, "Huawei is committed to network technology innovation and collaboration with customers and partners to build Net5.5G-based network infrastructure that can power all industries with intelligence. Together, let's work hand-in-hand to advance intelligence and move faster towards the intelligent world."

Xinghe Intelligent Network, Accelerating Industrial Intelligence

Keeping in mind network requirements in the intelligent era, Huawei continues to develop more best-in-class products and solutions. Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, further elaborated on the company's vision during his speech. "All industries are accelerating intelligent transformation, and networks are evolving to all intelligence. As such, we fully upgrade our data communication solutions from Intelligent Cloud-Network to Xinghe Intelligent Network based on Net5.5G, thereby building a network foundation for the intelligent era," he stated.

Huawei launched more than ten innovative Xinghe Intelligent Network products and solutions at the event, catering to diverse scenarios such as campus networks, WANs, DCNs, and network security. Examples include all-scenario Wi-Fi 7, the industry's highest-density 400GE modular data center switch (a total of 640 400GE ports), the industry's unique switch with flexible cards from GE to 400GE, the industry's first 220 mm deep 400GE router, an all-in-one intelligent converged gateway, and Net Master (a network large model application).

The company also announced nine industry-specific solutions and flagship distribution products for customers in public services, finance, electric power, and education sectors, reaffirming its efforts to dive deep into the commercial and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) markets. By the end of 2024, Huawei plans to provide 73 models of distribution products for markets outside China, joining forces with partners to help numerous enterprises easily go digital.

Thought-Provoking Viewpoints from Other Speakers

Bruno Tomas, CTO at the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), said, “Wi-Fi 7 is the next generation of wireless networks. Huawei Wi-Fi won the best enterprise award, standing out for its cutting-edge smart antenna, radio switching, and IoT sensing technologies, and provides best-in-class, high-quality Wi-Fi 7 products to global customers.”

As a leader in the campus network domain, Huawei launched the "Imagine Wi-Fi 7" program, inviting tech enthusiasts to imagine innovative Wi-Fi 7 application scenarios via short-form videos. At this event, Huawei presented the Imagine Wi-Fi 7 Contest awards to excellent contributors. Until now, the program has ignited a wave of adopting Wi-Fi 7 in various industries

In the AI model era, data center networks face unprecedented technical and application challenges. At the summit, Huawei and Ankabut jointly released the cloud data center showcase to global audiences, deepening their cooperation in High-Performance Computing (HPC) networks and cloud computing data centers to promote the digital transformation of the education industry in the United Arab Emirates.

Enterprises in the Middle East and Central Asia have the urgent need for intelligent upgrades of network security. That's why Huawei announced the Xinghe Intelligent SASE experience program, which covers five modules, including network deployment. Participants can demonstrate, test, learn, and communicate with each other through DemoCloud anytime and anywhere to gain hands-on experience with the benefits of the Xinghe Intelligent SASE solution.

Huawei also announced all-new upgrades to its IP Club member program, offering more rights and interests to members in the Middle East and Central Asia. Members can gain fresh insights into the latest cutting-edge technological innovations, connect with top industry experts and opinion leaders, and participate in an elite member brand plan. The event also recognized IP Club Diamond members with awards.

The world stands at a critical juncture in advancing from digital transformation to intelligent transformation. Huawei remains committed to constantly upgrading its Xinghe Intelligent Network offerings. By building leading network infrastructures, the company aims to help all industries accelerate their pace into the intelligent era and unlock the full potential of digital-intelligent development.

-Ends-

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at:

www.huawei.com

https://e.huawei.com/ae/

or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/huawei-enterprise

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Middle East:

https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiTechME

https://twitter.com/Huawei_ME