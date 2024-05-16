Cairo - FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has sealed a deal with Formula One Management (FOM) CEO Stefano Domenicali, whereby the two parties agree to collaborate on a new strategy that shapes the future of the FIA Formula One World Championship.

Attending the Miami Grand Prix earlier this month, Mohammed Ben Sulayem said that the relationship between FIA and FOM, the sport’s commercial rights holder, “has never been better” and the two were working to further strengthen their alliance.

Commenting on the latest agreement, Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “I am very much looking forward to working closely with Stefano Domenicali on a strategic plan to safeguard the future of Formula 1.”

In a joint statement, FIA and FOM asserted that “Growing globally, the FIA Formula 1 World Championship has never been stronger. Both FIA and FOM are committed to delivering the best outcomes for the whole sport”, adding “we are developing a new strategic plan that will allow us to seize the opportunities and further enhance the F1 potential in the coming years.”

