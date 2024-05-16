Dubai, UAE - musafir.com, the UAE’s premier online travel agency, is proud to announce the expansion of its longstanding collaboration with travel technology leader Amadeus. This partnership between musafirbiz, which is musafir.com’s corporate travel management tool, and Amadeus, aims to integrate the latter’s cutting-edge NDC technology and Robotics into musafir.com’s platform, ushering in a new era of enhanced traveler benefits and streamlined booking experiences.

New Distribution Capability (NDC) represents a transformative standard in the travel industry, an enabler for enhanced retailing and more tailored and relevant offers.

By embracing Amadeus' NDC [X] program, an esteemed initiative dedicated to NDC industrialization, musafir.com positions itself at the forefront of travel technology, poised to deliver unparalleled convenience and personalized services to its customers.

Commenting on this alliance, Sachin Gadoya, Co-Founder and CEO of musafir.com and musafirbiz, remarked, "Technology forms the backbone of modern travel, and we are delighted to fortify our partnership with Amadeus. This strategic integration empowers us to offer a more personalized and differentiated travel experience via musafirbiz, providing access to new, richer content and tailored offers that redefine the journey for our travelers."

Maher Koubaa, Executive Vice President of the Travel Unit and Managing Director EMEA at Amadeus, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are pleased to collaborate with musafir.com, a pioneering force in the market, as we work hand in hand to elevate the travel experience. Through Amadeus’ NDC technology, musafir.com can offer to its customers & clients enhanced capabilities to shop, order, and pay for flights and related services, along with the flexibility to customize their bookings with ancillaries and services."

In addition to offering rich content, this technological integration enables the creation of tailored bundles for customers, catering to their specific needs and preferences. For example, frequent business travelers can be offered customized packages at the time of booking with preferred seating options. Moreover, dynamic pricing strategies will ensure flexible pricing offers, allowing adjustments in real-time to meet evolving market demands.

Amadeus’ Fare Optimizer robot stands as a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation, a solution constantly monitoring airfares from booking to departure. This tool thus identifies opportunities for cost savings and offers instant alerts for rebooking or queue placement, ensuring travelers receive the best value for their journeys.

Key benefits of this integration include automated scanning for lower fares matching itinerary details, increased agent efficiency through automatic rebooking, personalized recommendations tailored to individual needs, and configurable optimization to maximize profitability.

This strengthened partnership between musafir.com and Amadeus underscores both companies’ shared commitment to making the travel experience better through technological innovation and personalized service.

About musafir.com

musafir.com is a leading online travel agency. musafir.com was founded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani and Sachin Gadoya in August 2007 to serve leisure customers, branching out into business travel in 2017. musafir.com has a presence across four countries: the UAE, Qatar, India and now KSA. Offering flights to over 3,000 destinations, hotel stays at more than 1 million properties around the world, holiday experiences and much more, services provided by musafir.com include search & bookings on numerous flights and hotels, tourist visa (application & assistance), international tourist visa assistance, and holiday packages. musafir.com manages corporate travel for more than 1000 companies in GCC. musafir.com is the GSA partner for Fly Egypt and Salam Air. Since its inception, musafir.com has served over a million customers through its flagship website & branch network.

About musafirbiz:

musafirbiz is a business travel management platform from musafir.com, that allows organizations to manage their corporate travel seamlessly. The all-in-one Business Travel Management platform developed by musafir.com enables organizations to manage their business travel through automated approval workflows, travel policy compliance, visa assistance, preferential flight, and hotel rates.

musafirbiz platform also empowers organizations with insightful reporting covering; carbon emissions tracking, spend analytics, real-time reporting on flight spending, and much more.

About Amadeus

Amadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere by inspiring innovation, partnerships and responsibility to people, places and planet.

Our technology powers the travel and tourism industry. Inspiring more open ways of working. More connected ways of thinking, centered around the traveler. Our open platform connects the global travel and hospitality ecosystem. From startups to big industry players and governments too. Together, redesigning the travel of tomorrow.

We are working to make travel a force for social and environmental good. A collective responsibility to protect and improve the people and places we visit, ensuring travel continues to make positive contribution to our world.

We apply innovation to meet new needs, to solve real challenges. Our truly diverse global workforce, made up of 150 nationalities, is passionate about travel and technology.

We are an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. We have also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last 11 years.

Amadeus. It’s how travel works better.

Learn more about Amadeus at www.amadeus.com

