Manama, Bahrain: As part of its new organizational structure, the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) has announced executive management promotions, effective 1 July 2025:

Abdulla Ahmed Haji - General Director - Capital Markets & Investment Supervision

Nawaf Ahmed Bubshait - General Director - Banking & Credit Institutions Supervision

Afaf Khalifa Khalfan - Director - Monetary Operations & Government Debt Management Directorate

Fatema Hasan Akhtarzada - Director - Licensing & Regulatory Policy Directorate

Mohamed Mahmood Shamsi - Director - Consumer Protection & Enforcement Directorate

Sara Khaled Qaed - Director - Anti-Financial Crime Directorate

Mohamed Ahmed Al Sulaiti Director - Cyber-Security Unit

Fatema Mohamed Ali - Director - Human Resources Directorate

Amina Yousif Al Madani - Director - Communications & International Relations Directorate

Fatima A.Rahman Abdulla - Director - Retail Banking & Credit Institutions Supervision Directorate

Manal Ali AlTurkamani - Director - Capital Markets & Investment Business Inspections Directorate

Nabeel Mohammed Juma - Director - Supervision Technology Unit

Commenting on the occasion, HE Khalid Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, said: “We at the CBB are committed to empowering qualified national talents shaping the future of the financial services sector. As such, we are pleased to announce the latest promotions which support the decision to adopt the CBB’s new organizational structure. We would like to congratulate our team members and hope this step will achieve our goals in maintaining the stability of the financial sector and develop strategies that aim to advance the development of this vital industry.”

On his end, Mr. Mohamed A. Karim – Executive Director of Corporate Services at the Central Bank of Bahrain, commented: “We are proud to be completing our newest promotions, which comprise an exceptional team of local competencies. Through our confidence in their capabilities, we look forward to commencing this next phase of development through their years of leadership and expertise. We also believe this will contribute to fulfilling the CBB’s aspirations to prepare capable leaders that will play a vital role in the growth of the local financial sector."