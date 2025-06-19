DIRIYAH: Diriyah Company is launching a new marketing initiative at one of London’s most prestigious locations to showcase the project.

The Diriyah House Experience Center will be hosted at One Hyde Park, a premier business address in Knightsbridge near Harrods. It will provide an immersive experience for those interested in opportunities in Diriyah, one of Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects located on the outskirts of Riyadh.

The Diriyah House Experience Center’s official opening is scheduled for the beginning of July 2025. The center will operate as a co-branded hub operated by Sotheby’s International Realty, the UK company originally founded by Sotheby’s art dealers.

Sotheby’s International Realty has recently entered the Saudi market and chosen Diriyah as a key launchpad, already marketing branded residences for prestigious hospitality names such as The Ritz-Carlton, Corinthia, and Baccarat—all part of the landmark developments taking shape in Diriyah.

The Diriyah House Experience Center will include a state-of-the-art marketing suite featuring a masterplan model and flexible model display. It will bring The City of Earth to life for a wider global audience. Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said “We are delighted to open this high-profile and prestigious experience centre in the heart of London.’

“This prestigious London address enables us to share Diriyah’s story on a global stage in a truly world-class setting, strengthening our international outreach as we build one of the world’s greatest gathering places, rooted in the history, heritage and culture of the Kingdom.”

George Azar, Chairman & CEO of Dubai, United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia Sotheby International Realty, added: “We are proud to collaborate with Diriyah Company on this landmark initiative and to support the launch of the Diriyah House Experience Center at One Hyde Park. As their partners, we are pleased to offer our experience and expertise in presenting ultra-prime real estate to a global audience. With a strong foothold in the UK’s super-prime market, this collaboration allows us to do what we do best represent the world’s most exceptional properties while acting as local experts with global reach. Through this partnership, we look forward to connecting discerning investors and stakeholders in the UK with the extraordinary vision and opportunities emerging in Diriyah.”

The announcement of the Diriyah Experience Center follows a successful month-long activation by Diriyah Company at Harrods in London in July 2024. The campaign featured a showcase of Diriyah’s masterplan models and a supporting out-of-home marketing campaign across the city. This international engagement reflects the growing global appetite for investment in The City of Earth and reinforces Diriyah’s commitment to connecting with the international investment community.

Located on the outskirts of Riyadh and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Diriyah is an integrated urban development project covering 14 square kilometers. It includes building homes for around 100,000 residents and is expected to create nearly 180,000 jobs. Its ambition is to attract approximately 50 million visits annually, contributing an estimated SAR 70 billion (£16.6 billion) to Saudi Arabia’s GDP. Diriyah Company does not have any permanent establishment or a place of business in the UK. The Diriyah House Experience Center is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty for the sole purpose of marketing Diriyah’ s projects.

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh's city center, this 14-square-kilometre development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah's centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia's rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was established in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, ‘The City of Earth', while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world's greatest gathering places.