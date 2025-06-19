Abbotsford, B.C. and Toronto, Ontario: Drake Financial Limited (DFL) and Al-Mabrook Financial Inc.(MABROOK) proudly announce a transformative joint venture that marks a major breakthrough in the Canadian financial landscape. This partnership will launch a digital asset crowdfunding platform under DFL’s brand, powered by MABROOK’s proprietary blockchain technology, to deliver ethical, Shariah-compliant investment opportunities to a wide audience.

This pioneering collaboration leverages DFL’s Exempt Market Dealer registration alongside MABROOK’s technological and Halal segment expertise to democratize access to ethical investments. By integrating tokenization using blockchain technology, the platform ensures transparency, security, and efficiency setting a new benchmark for legally compliant crowdfunding in Canada.

Joint Statement

Norman Holmes, Vice President and Managing Director of DFL:

“We are thrilled to partner with MABROOK, a collaboration that marks a pivotal step in enhancing our portfolio of services and delivering unparalleled value to clients across Canada and global markets. By uniting DFL’s decades of expertise with MABROOK’s innovative vision, we aim to redefine industry benchmarks in quality and innovation. This partnership fosters opportunities that empower our clients, teams, and communities while reinforcing our commitment to excellence. Today is a defining milestone for DFL, and we are energized to embark on this mutually prosperous journey.”

Fahad Ahmed Siddiqui, Founder and CEO of MABROOK:

“This strategic alliance with DFL marks a transformative milestone for MABROOK as we launch the world’s first Canadian securities-compliant and Ethical (Shariah-compliant) digital asset platform in our home market of Canada alongside DFL’s diverse suite of investment opportunities. By uniting MABROOK’s innovative vision with DFL’s proven expertise, decades of market leadership, and robust infrastructure, we are accelerating our shared vision into reality. Together, we will unlock unprecedented opportunities, pioneer ethical financial innovation, and deliver enduring value for clients globally. This partnership is the cornerstone of a future redefined by groundbreaking potential. We extend our deepest gratitude to DFL for their trust and collaboration, and we are committed to ensuring the resounding success of this joint venture.”

Key Highlights of This Breakthrough Partnership

Strategic Alliance:

DFL contributes its regulatory expertise, compliance framework, and investor network access, facilitating online and offline fundraising.

MABROOK, in addition to providing its cutting-edge Asset Tokenization software platform, will be responsible for building the Halal segment under DFL’s umbrella of products and services.

A Game-Changer for Canadian Investors:

This partnership redefines accessibility in ethical investing by democratizing institutional-grade opportunities, which were once reserved for high-net-worth individuals and organizations, to empower everyday Canadians. Leveraging pioneering blockchain infrastructure, the platform guarantees unmatched security and transparency, and establishes itself as a trailblazer in modern financial solutions. Rooted in a shared mission, this collaboration underscores both companies’ dedication to integrity, financial inclusion, and leveling the financial playing field while unlocking untapped market potential.

About Drake Financial Limited

Headquartered at 2190 McCallum Road, Abbotsford, B.C., Drake Financial Limited is a trusted exempt market dealer and mortgage brokerage with over 30 years of experience. Specializing in asset-backed investments, DFL has a track record of delivering superior returns to investors through offerings like its Mortgage Investment Corporations (MICs), underpinned by a foundation of integrity and regulatory compliance.

Learn more at: https://www.drakefinancial.com/about

About Al-Mabrook Financial Inc.

Based at 130 Queens Quay East, Suite 1018, Toronto, Ontario, Al-Mabrook Financial Inc. is a technology-driven financial services firm dedicated to ethical and Shariah-compliant investments. MABROOK’s real-world asset tokenization expertise powers this joint venture, ensuring a seamless, secure, and innovative investment experience.

Learn more at: https://almabrook.ca/about-us/

