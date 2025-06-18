AMMAN — Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab said on Sunday that Jordan, despite the surrounding regional circumstances, continues to enjoy security and stability, maintaining its position as a safe tourist destination welcoming visitors from around the world.

Speaking at a meeting held on Monday with tourism sector operators and stakeholders, Annab emphasised that preserving Jordan’s tourism image requires a unified team spirit within the sector and full co-operation between public and private entities to address the challenges facing tourism, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Annab announced plans to establish a dedicated operations room within the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. “The unit will comprise representatives from across the tourism sector, with the goal of improving coordination, streamlining roles, and ensuring continuity of operations in light of shifting regional dynamics.

The minister also outlined upcoming efforts to roll out joint promotional campaigns and comprehensive marketing strategies aimed at boosting tourism and reinforcing Jordan’s global presence. “These initiatives will be developed in collaboration with tourism partners across sectors.”

“We will continue supporting domestic tourism while enhancing cooperation with international and regional tourism organisations to sustain momentum and promote long-term development across the Kingdom,” she added.

Annab also confirmed that her ministry is working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Royal Jordanian Airlines to assist Jordanian citizens stranded in foreign airports due to flight suspensions stemming from regional tensions.

