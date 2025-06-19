SARASOTA, Fla. — The Certified Collectibles Group (CCG) is thrilled to announce the opening of its Dubai office, making it easier than ever for collectors and dealers to submit coins, paper money, comic books, magazines, trading card games (TCGs), sports cards and non-sports cards for expert authentication, grading and encapsulation. comics and cards will also be accepted, with autographed memorabilia to follow soon.



CCG includes such iconic brands as Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC), Paper Money

Guaranty (PMG), Certified Guaranty Company (CGC) and James Spence Authentication

(JSA). Since 1987, the CCG brands have certified more than 100 million collectibles.



CCG’s office is located in the prestigious Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a

convenient location for customers in Dubai and the broader region. The first global third-party

grading service with an office in the Middle East, CCG also has locations in the United States,

the United Kingdom, Germany and China. Its United Arab Emirates (UAE) office is operated by its affiliate, Certified Collectibles Group Authentication Services (Middle East) Ltd. (CCG

Middle East).



In anticipation of CCG’s official UAE launch, CCG representatives recently attended the Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi and The Currency Fair in Dubai. At the shows, attendees were able to submit collectibles for grading, and the enthusiastic response affirmed that the region is home to a fast-growing collecting community that is eager to benefit from the CCG companies’ certification services.



Arafaat Ali Khan, CCG Managing Director, Middle East, noted: “The extraordinary interest

expressed by collectors and dealers at the shows and the caliber of collectibles entrusted to us for grading are strong indicators of the market’s potential. I am excited to contribute to its

advancement as we make the services of the CCG companies more accessible.”



Submit Using the CCG Companies’ New UAE Websites

Collectors and dealers in the Middle East can now visit the CCG companies’ UAE websites to

learn more about authentication and grading, explore the range of options for services and

fees, and prepare submissions. After submissions are completed, collectors can schedule an

appointment to drop off their collectibles by calling +971 800 0321348 or emailing

Service@CollectiblesGroup.ae.



● For coins, tokens and medals, visit NGCcoin.ae

● For paper money, visit PMGnotes.ae

● For comics and magazines, visit CGCcomics.ae

● For trading card games, sports cards and non-sports cards, visit CGCcards.ae



CGC's premier services for autograph collectors CGC Signature Series and JSA Authentic

Autograph certification — will also be available for submissions made to the UAE office initially for comics and cards. Learn more about these programs at

CGCcomics.ae/grading/services/autograph-collectors.



Collectibles submitted to CCG in the UAE will be transported with full insurance coverage

(based on the submitter’s declared value) to CCG’s global headquarters in Sarasota, Florida,

USA, for authentication, grading and encapsulation. The collectibles will then be transported

back to the UAE (again with full insurance coverage) to be returned to the submitter. All

submissions are shipped using the Temporary Importation under Bond (TIB) procedure,

ensuring that they are free from any tariffs. CCG Middle East’s fees include all costs, including

authentication, grading, shipping between the Dubai office and the United States, insurance

and customs clearance.



“CCG is proud to be the first major third-party grading service to accept submissions full-time

in the Middle East,” said Steven R. Eichenbaum, CEO of CCG. “This expansion is reflective of

our commitment to adding value, trust and transparency to the world of collectibles by making

expert certification available to collectors and dealers everywhere.”



For more information, call +971 800 0321348 or email Service@CollectiblesGroup.ae.



About Certified Collectibles Group® (CCG®)

CCG is the world’s leading provider of expert, impartial and tech-enabled services that add value and liquidity to collectibles. The CCG companies include Numismatic Guaranty Company™ (NGC®), Paper Money Guaranty® (PMG®), Certified Guaranty Company® (CGC®), James Spence Authentication® (JSA®) and Authenticated Stamp Guaranty® (ASG®). Since 1987, the CCG companies have certified more than 100 million coins, banknotes, comic books, trading cards, autographs, stamps and related collectibles. Today, CCG serves the world of collectibles online and at its offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and China. To learn more, visit CollectiblesGroup.com