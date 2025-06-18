Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between ADD Properties, a subsidiary of Sami Saad Holding Group, and Hyatt Hotels Group to expand branded hotel and residential investments across Egypt, as per a statement.

The agreement aims to boost the country’s accommodation capacity in anticipation of a growing influx of tourists.

Madbouly welcomed the cooperation as a step forward in reinforcing Egypt’s position as a global destination for investment and tourism.

He highlighted the importance of such partnerships between local and international private sector players in supporting comprehensive development in the hospitality and real estate sectors.

Backed by an international financial institution, the investment plan involves approximately $265 million to develop and expand hotel room capacity and branded residential units.

The collaboration supports both the hospitality sector and broader economic growth through sustainable real estate and tourism projects.

ADD Properties reintroduced the Hyatt brand to Egypt in 2022 with the opening of Hyatt Regency Cairo West, offering 250 rooms and suites and earning global recognition for excellence.

Building on that success, the company launched the Hyatt Centric Cairo West, a 304-room art hotel, the first of its kind in Egypt and Africa, featuring work by 11 prominent Egyptian artists, showcasing a blend of modern hospitality and authentic Egyptian artistic expression.