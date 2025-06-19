The five-year deal will help the retailer finance its strategic initiatives towards expanding nationwide footprint

DUBAI: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, have executed a new USD175 million Murabaha financing deal to fund expansion plans for Yeni Magazacilik Anonim Sirketi (A101), one of Türkiye’s leading discount retailer.

Emirates NBD acted as the Initial Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner, with DIB structuring and executing the five-year facility. Proceeds of the deal will be used by A101 to open new bricks-and-mortar retail operations alongside warehousing and logistics hubs in various cities across Türkiye. Two of the UAE’s leading financial institutions, the USD175 million was shared between banks, with A101 borrowing USD100 million from Emirates NBD and USD75 million from DIB.

This facility not only supports A101’s growth story but also highlights both banks’ ongoing commitment to providing corporate clients in Türkiye with bespoke financing options to help drive their long-term sustainable and resilient growth agenda.

A101 is one of Turkey’s largest discount retail chains, reaching millions of customers each day through a widespread network of more than 13,200 stores nationwide with the support of a wide and trusted 100% local supplier base. With more than 70,000 employees and a growing e-commerce platform, A101 continues to deliver environmentally conscious retail experience across both physical and digital channels with high-quality product offering at competitive prices, its commitment to making everyday shopping accessible and affordable for everyone.

Pri McNair, Group Co-Head of Corporate Coverage at Emirates NBD, said: “Türkiye's one of the leading discount retailers, A101 is poised to benefit from accelerated growth, financed by the new USD175 million facility made available through Emirates NBD, and our partners at DIB. This new five-year facility will fuel A101's vision of delivering even greater value to consumers. Emirates NBD's important role in this deal, which was facilitated by our Corporate Coverage unit, highlights our commitment to supporting businesses in key markets like Türkiye, within our network, through funding facilities that spur ongoing expansion plans and empower local economies.”

Osman Yılmaz, Group CFO of Aydın Group said: “We are pleased to announce our strategic collaboration with Emirates NBD and DIB. This transaction marks an important milestone in strengthening A101’s capital structure and supporting our long-term growth agenda in Türkiye. As we continue to evolve our business model, we are focused on scaling a more efficient, technology-enabled retail platform — including multi-format stores, stronger digital channels, and investments in logistics and energy efficiency. These initiatives are designed to enhance our competitiveness, improve customer reach, and drive operational excellence. We see this partnership as a significant step in deepening our engagement with leading financial institutions in the GCC region. ENBD and DIB are important strategic partners for A101, and we believe this collaboration will unlock new opportunities to support our continued leadership in the retail sector.”

Hitesh Asaporta, CEO of Emirates Capital, said: “Emirates Capital played a major role in this transaction with A101, acting as the Initial Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner. It stands as another sign of rising confidence in, and support for, corporate clients in Türkiye. In orchestrating this facility to A101, Emirates NBD has highlighted a growing appetite for investment in Türkiye across diverse sectors. The USD175 million deal provides A101 with the capital to expand, open more stores, and establish logistics hubs from new warehouses. It reinforces a commitment to supporting our market-leading clients in Türkiye as well as confidence in the nation’s ongoing growth.”

Commenting on this deal, Ali Ahmad, Chief of Investment Banking at DIB, said: “This facility reflects our ability to structure efficient and scalable Islamic financing solutions for leading corporates across key sectors. A101’s continued expansion presents a compelling investment case, underpinned by its strong operational model and growing consumer base. We are pleased to support their ambitions with a facility that aligns with our strategy of backing resilient, market-shaping businesses particularly in markets like Türkiye where we have deep and trusted relationships.”

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 31st March 2025, total assets were AED 1 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 272 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 839 branches and 4,539 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

About DIB:

Established in 1975, DIB is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full service Islamic bank and amongst the largest Islamic banks in the world. With Group assets now exceeding USD94 billion and market capitalisation of more than USD 14bln, the group operates with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and around 500 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Serving over 5 million customers across the Group, DIB offers an increasing range of innovative Shariah-compliant products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across a number of markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary which is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early marked DIB’s first foray in the Far East, with a stake of nearly 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, DIB PJSC was given the licence by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in UAE. The acquisition of Noor Bank has solidified its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. Recently, DIB has successfully acquired minority stake of 25% of T.O.M. Group which provides digital banking services in Türkiye.

The bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the “Best Islamic Bank” in various prestigious ceremonies marking the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector. As a progressive Islamic financial institution, DIB embraces the opportunities and challenges associated with integrating sustainability into its business by delivering sustainable products and services and by advancing the green and social composition. 2025 marked DIB Golden Jubilee, with a Bold New Vision for the Future to be prepared to meet the challenges ahead and continue building a legacy of success for the years to come.

For more information, please visit us at www.dib.ae