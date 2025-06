ZURICH: Banks' capital and liquidity buffers remain key in the context of increased financial market volatility and persisting vulnerabilities in Switzerland's mortgage and residential real estate markets, Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Antoine Martin said on Thursday.

The interest rate environment in Switzerland has started to weigh on banks' profitability, Martin added in a speech after the SNB's latest interest rate decision. (Reporting by Ariane Luthi, Editing by Miranda Murray)