KFG operates a portfolio of highly reputed brands including Redwood Montessori Nursery, Odyssey Nursery, Willow Children’s Nursery, Ladybird and Children’s Oasis offering four different curricula through 34 nurseries in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha catering to more than 5,000 students, with potential for further growth across the portfolio.

This transaction is in line with Taaleem’s disciplined and value-driven approach in deploying capital and is expected to contribute strong cashflows to the Group and be financially accretive to Taaleem shareholders.

Post-acquisition, KFG will operate as a standalone vertical within Taaleem’s portfolio. Mr. Kamil Najjar, the Founder and 5% shareholder of KFG, will oversee the future growth of the group. As CEO, Mr. Najjar and the current management team will continue to leverage their operational expertise and strong track record of successfully growing the portfolio.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in Q4 of Taaleem’s financial year 2024/25.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Taaleem Holdings PJSC (the "Group" or "Taaleem"), a leading provider of K-12 premium education in the UAE, today announced that it has signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) to acquire 95% shareholding in Kids First Group Limited (“KFG”), a leading early-learning premium education provider in the GCC.

KFG complements Taaleem’s highly sought-after K-12 offering with KFG’s network of top-rated premium nurseries. The acquisition is expected to deliver a value-accretive expansion for Taaleem into the high-growth early-learning segment, offering immediate accretion to both earnings and cashflow.

KFG operates a diversified network of 34 centrally located nurseries with premium positioning in areas close to business districts and within residential districts in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha. It currently serves more than 5,000 students across multiple leading brands. KFG offers four curricula at various price points, enabling the company to offer a tailored education offering that caters to a broad segment of the market. The business is cashflow accretive from day one.

KFG offers a unique opportunity for Taaleem to acquire a “plug-and-play” platform with an impressive track record of delivering and managing high-growth. The transaction is in line with Taaleem’s disciplined and value-driven approach in deploying capital.

The acquisition will be fully self-funded through a mix of equity and debt and is expected to complete in Q4 of Taaleem’s financial year 2024/25, subject to regulatory approvals and other pre-completion conditions.

Khalid Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Taaleem, said: “This acquisition of Kids First Group represents an important next chapter in Taaleem's growth strategy. By expanding further into the early-learning education segment, we are creating a comprehensive educational pathway that supports children from their earliest stages of development through to K-12 education. Kids First Group's proven track record and diverse network of leading nurseries, which receive strong recognition and demand amongst parents, strongly complement our existing market-leading portfolio, while further diversifying Taaleem’s offering. This strategic move reinforces our defensive positioning and our commitment to scalable, high-quality education in the region.”

Philippe Tapié, Chief Executive Officer of People & Baby Group, said: “We are very proud to have partnered with Kamil Najjar and of what Kids First Group has accomplished over the years, building a trusted network of premium nurseries that place children’s development and wellbeing at the heart of everything they do. As long-standing custodians of KFG, it is a privilege to now entrust its future to Taaleem, one of the region’s most respected and forward-looking education providers. We are confident that KFG’s legacy will flourish under Taaleem’s stewardship and remain thankful to the families, educators, and partners who have supported this journey to date.”

Kamil Najjar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of KFG, said: “Since its inception, KFG has been built for one unwavering purpose: the well-being and development of the KFG individual child. For over 14 years, this singular mission has guided the Group’s growth and success. Today marks an exciting new chapter in KFG’s journey. Taaleem’s strong educational legacy will enable both organisations to enhance educational standards and accelerate the growth of premium early-learning centres. Together, KFG and Taaleem are committed to setting a new benchmark in early childhood education - preparing children to thrive in an increasingly complex and fast-evolving world, and ensuring they benefit from holistic, world-class learning environments from their earliest years”

Following the completion of the acquisition, KFG will be run as a standalone vertical within Taaleem’s portfolio, with the existing management, including the company’s founder – Kamil Najjar, who continues as a Shareholder with a 5% stake, working with Taaleem’s Board of Directors to leverage their deep expertise in the sector and proven track record of delivering sustainable growth and high-quality education.

Deloitte Corporate Finance Advisory Limited acted as Financial Adviser and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP acted as Legal Adviser to Taaleem; while Centerview Partners and Linklaters LLP acted as Financial and Legal Advisers respectively to People & Baby Group.