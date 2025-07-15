Dubai, UAE - Digital transformation leader NEXA has announced the launch of NEXA AI Lab, a groundbreaking new division built to empower businesses to move beyond AI buzzwords and into real-world, revenue-driven AI transformation.

As companies around the world navigate with the complexities of artificial intelligence, NEXA is taking a bold step forward, offering transformation.

"AI is the defining technology of our time. As a digital-first agency with over 20 years of experience, we believe its impact on business will be profound and will shape the way we all operate in the future. Over the past several months, we’ve worked tirelessly behind the scenes developing strategies, creating real-world solutions, and building key partnerships, to ensure that the NEXA AI Lab is exactly what a lab should be: a space for experimentation, innovation, and continuous learning. I’m proud to now bring this to the public and excited to help our clients navigate and lead in this new era," said Amit Vyas, CEO of NEXA.

From Trend to Tangible: The Vision Behind NEXA AI Lab

While AI dominates headlines, many organisations still struggle to translate its promise into meaningful business outcomes. The NEXA AI Lab was created to change that. Purpose-built for implementation rather than inspiration, the Lab is focused on real-world integration, developing solutions that address concrete challenges across marketing, sales, and customer experience.

By collaborating with academic institutions, launching high-impact products, and guiding enterprise clients through every stage of the AI journey, NEXA is bridging the gap between ambition and execution, ensuring that AI doesn’t remain a future ideal, but becomes a present-day advantage.

Real Intelligence, Real Impact

Through solutions including 24/7 WhatsApp Agents, AI-powered outbound calling, interactive avatars, knowledge base systems, and AI-enabled analytics, the Lab helps clients unlock smarter workflows and higher ROI.

Early adopters have already reported remarkable outcomes, with some experiencing a 60 to 70 percent conversion rate from MQL to SQL through AI-enhanced lead nurturing. Others have seen a 250 percent surge in organic sessions powered by automated content strategies, while conversation rates have exceeded 95 percent thanks to more intelligent, personalised customer engagement.

A Natural Evolution of NEXA’s Legacy

With a presence spanning the UAE, UK, US, KSA, and Australia, NEXA has long been a trusted partner in digital performance. The launch of the NEXA AI Lab represents a natural evolution of that legacy, building on decades of digital expertise to help businesses unlock the next wave of growth through AI-driven transformation.

About NEXA:

NEXA is an award-winning global growth agency that delivers integrated, data-driven marketing and business solutions. With a proven track record across diverse industries, NEXA empowers brands to scale, adapt, and thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.