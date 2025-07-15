Muscat: Demonstrating a steadfast commitment to customer-centricity and service excellence, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, continues to uphold the values introduced through its brand evolution – anchored in the promise of being a ‘Partner for Growth.’ More than a visual transformation, the refreshed identity marked a defining moment in the company’s journey, signaling a strategic shift from being solely a provider of finance solutions to becoming a force for positive impact within the community and a pillar of meaningful growth.

Since its brand evolution, National Finance has consistently upheld the principles of growth, innovation, customer-centricity, and partnership. By staying true to the qualities that define its service – fast, easy, and flexible services – the company has continuously enhanced the customer experience, broadened its reach, and strengthened its role within the community, with a particular focus on empowering youth and supporting Oman’s thriving SME sector.

Commenting on the transformation, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, stated: “Our transformation was far more than a rebranding exercise; it marked a pivotal shift in the way we operate, aligning our business with a renewed sense of purpose and a forward-looking vision. Today, we take pride in seeing these values integrated across every aspect of our organization, from a more diversified product portfolio to a dynamic employee culture and meaningful community engagement. By embracing a modern identity, we not only elevated the look and feel of our brand, but also enhanced the overall customer experience, demonstrating a deep understanding of the evolving needs of our clientele.”

National Finance’s vision remains clear and consistent: to be the provider of choice for comprehensive finance solutions tailored to individuals, businesses and SME’s. In line with this, the company continues to evolve, introducing a range of innovative products designed to meet the needs of Oman’s forward-thinking individuals and ambitious entrepreneurs. Embracing digital transformation, the company is advancing its technology-led offerings to deliver user-friendly experiences that enhance accessibility, promote financial inclusion, and redefine customer convenience. Complementing these efforts, the company is also revamping its nationwide branch network, ensuring that every physical touchpoint reflects its modern brand identity and welcoming service ethos. At the core of this transformation is a deep commitment to people – National Finance remains dedicated to fostering a dynamic, inclusive workplace culture that nurtures talent, sparks innovation, and drives growth from within.

Notably, this strategic brand repositioning earned National Finance the prestigious ‘Best Brand Evolution’ award at the Transform Awards MEA 2024, a testament to the company’s forward-looking approach to brand development and its continued pursuit of business excellence.

As National Finance enters the next phase of its journey, it remains dedicated to empowering individuals, businesses, and communities through innovative financing solutions, trusted partnerships, and a shared commitment to long-term success and national progress.