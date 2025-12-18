Amman, Jordan – The Citi Foundation (the “Foundation”) recently announced the 50 community organizations around the world that will each receive $500,000 in grant support as part of its 2025 Global Innovation Challenge. With this support, the selected organizations will help advance innovative employment solutions for low-income youth, building on Citi and the Citi Foundation’s longstanding commitment to young people and their economic futures.

In Jordan, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) has been selected as a grantee. They will be working locally to implement the "Innovation for Economic Inclusion Program," which aims to enhance financial inclusion and economic opportunities for urban youth, refugees, and women entrepreneurs aged 18-30, particularly in East Amman. This new program draws on 8 years of Citi Foundation support for the IRC and youth in Jordan, and will see the IRC pilot innovative alternative lending models, in collaboration with a Jordanian fintech startup. This includes a loan authenticator tool to facilitate credit access for those without bank accounts and offer small nano-loans. The program will also deliver targeted financial literacy training, develop critical 21st-century skills like AI literacy and entrepreneurship, and provide mentorship, business support, and grants to youth-led enterprises, fostering sustainable livelihoods and economic empowerment.

"We are proud to support the International Rescue Committee's 'Innovation for Economic Inclusion Program' in Jordan," said Nour Jarrar, Citibank N.A. Jordan CCO and Banking Head. "This initiative aligns perfectly with Citi Foundation's commitment to empowering young people and fostering economic resilience. Furthermore, it resonates strongly with Jordan’s Economic Modernization Vision, which prioritizes human capital development, innovation, and digital transformation to achieve sustainable growth and a prosperous future for all Jordanians. By addressing financial inclusion and equipping youth with essential skills, we are investing in a brighter future for Jordan's urban youth, refugees, and women entrepreneurs, directly contributing to the Kingdom’s strategic goals."

“Our continued partnership with Citi Foundation represents a powerful step toward expanding economic opportunities for the young people in Jordan,” said Eka Zhvania, IRC Jordan Country Director. “Through this pilot, we are not only strengthening financial literacy and inclusion but also equipping youth, refugees, and women with the skills they need to participate meaningfully in Jordan’s evolving economy. Together, we are creating pathways to dignity, resilience, and long-term economic participation—advancing shared goals that align with Jordan’s national vision for inclusive growth”.

Young people face many obstacles in their pursuit of employment, but skills mismatch continues to be a particular area of concern. The World Economic Forum reports that 63% of employers identify this as a major barrier to securing a job, and 39% of current skill sets are expected to be outdated within the next five years. In addition, post-pandemic recovery for youth has been uneven — especially in emerging markets — and the acceleration of digital transformation is rapidly reshaping job opportunities. Projections indicate that 60% of employers anticipate broadening digital access transforming their businesses by 2030, creating high demand for new skills in areas such as AI, highlighting the critical need to prepare Jordanian youth for the future of work and align with the Kingdom’s strategic objectives for human capital development.

About the IRC

The International Rescue Committee responds to the world’s worst humanitarian crises, helping to restore health, safety, education, economic wellbeing, and power to people devastated by conflict and disaster. Founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein, the IRC works in more than 40 countries and in 28 U.S. cities helping people to survive, reclaim control of their future, and strengthen their communities. Learn more at www.rescue.org and follow the IRC on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn and Bluesky.

Citi Foundation

The Citi Foundation works to promote economic progress and improve the lives of people in low-income communities around the world. We invest in efforts that increase financial inclusion, catalyze job opportunities for youth, and reimagine approaches to building economically vibrant communities. The Citi Foundation's "More than Philanthropy" approach leverages the enormous expertise of Citi and its people to fulfill our mission and drive thought leadership and innovation. For more information, visit www.citifoundation.com.