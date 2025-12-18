Cairo: Valu, the leading financial technology powerhouse in Egypt, announced a strategic collaboration with Infinity, Africa’s largest renewable energy company and the leading electric vehicle charging provider, to offer customers flexible payment solutions for home EV chargers and charging sessions at the "EVs Electrify!" Expo & Conference that’s taking place at the Egypt International Exhibition Center from December 18th to 20th. The partnership aims to make electric vehicle ownership more attainable and to support the growing demand for sustainable mobility solutions in Egypt. Infinity operates Egypt’s largest EV charging network with over 250 charging stations and more than 850 charging points across 18 governorates.

This collaboration reinforces Valu’s commitment to expanding financially accessible sustainable lifestyle solutions and footprint into the rapidly growing green mobility sector. Through Valu’s wide range of financing products, customers can now purchase home EV chargers and pay for charging sessions conveniently, with flexible payment plans designed to reduce upfront costs.

Infinity offers high-quality electric vehicle charging solutions, providing convenient and reliable charging options for EV owners in the comfort of their homes. In collaboration with Infinity as their exclusive BNPL partner, customers can take advantage of exclusive offers on home chargers, including 0% interest, 0 purchase fees, and 0 down payment for a payment tenure of six months. Valu customers will also have the option to pay for charging sessions at public stations using the InfinityEV App with Spark IT, which includes a one-month payment option at no additional cost. Additionally, customers will earn 20% cashback on all transactions for charging sessions starting from a tenure of six months.

Valu will also be offering the customer with the highest financed amount in the event, with the chance to win a trip to the Egypt vs. Belgium World Cup match. EV exhibitors at the event will also receive an exclusive offer of 9% flat annual interest rate on any transactions with Valu Shift.

Shams Abdel Ghaffar, Managing Director of Infinity EV Division, said: “The partnership between Infinity and Valu highlights a common goal of enhancing sustainable mobility in Egypt by merging technological innovation with financial accessibility. Both companies seek to eliminate barriers to electric vehicle (EV) ownership, empower environmentally conscious consumers, and expedite the transition to cleaner transportation solutions across the country.

Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu, stated, “At Valu, we continue to build on our existing partnerships in Egypt’s renewable energy sector to provide solutions that enrich our customers’ lives and support the country’s sustainability goals. Our collaboration with Infinity allows us to offer flexible financing solutions within the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, facilitating the adoption of electric mobility for more individuals. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance lifestyles through fast, accessible, and innovative financial solutions.”

About Valu:

Valu (Legal name: U Consumer Finance S.A.E.) (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. It is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and this, alongside Amazon having a direct stake in the firm, represents Valu’s growth journey and dynamic business model.

Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 8,500 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and a high-end financing program to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space, and its marketplace, through Valu Invest with the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Ulter, and Shop'IT, respectively.

In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa, further expanding its range of payment options to provide customers with the most versatile, convenient, and comprehensive payment solutions, making Valu the ultimate choice for all clients’ payment needs. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive business approach with an agile team committed to architecting innovative financial solutions to meet customers' evolving needs.

Learn more about us at www.valu.com.eg

Note on Forward-Looking Statements:

In this press release, Valu may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Valu’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

About Infinity

Established in 2014, Infinity is the only dedicated renewable energy solutions provider in Egypt that develops clean energy solutions across all sectors and scales. Infinity harnesses different resources for power generation – solar, wind, and waste-to-energy - and develops other technologies, such as green hydrogen, water desalination, and electric vehicle (EV) charging grids and solutions, as well as complementary technologies, such as battery storage and transmission grids.

In 2020, Infinity, along with its partner Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), established Infinity Power, which is now the world’s fastest-growing and Africa’s largest pure play renewable energy provider – focusing on solar and onshore wind technologies. The company brings together the strong track records of both founding companies in developing and operating renewable energy assets, with a substantial operational portfolio across Egypt, South Africa, and Senegal. Infinity Power aims to have 10GW of operational renewable energy projects by 2030.

Infinity group shareholders include Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

About Infinity EV:

Infinity, Egypt's leading renewable energy company and electric vehicle charging provider, established Infinity EV in 2018 to provide charging solutions for electric vehicles. Infinity EV is the largest and fastest-growing electric-vehicle charging network in Egypt and across Africa. Infinity EV offers tailored charging solutions for commercial, real estate, retail, and home charging. With over 250 charging stations and more than 850 charging points across 18 governorates, Infinity ensures comprehensive coverage with renowned, top-quality tier-1 electric-vehicle charging solutions.