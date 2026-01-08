Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, ranked second globally in on-time arrival performance for 2025, according to the independent aviation tracking site Cirium. This marks the second consecutive year that Saudia has achieved this global ranking, recording an on-time arrival rate of 86.53 percent across a total of 202.8 thousand flights operated across its network, which covers more than 100 destinations across four continents.

H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said: “This achievement reflects the collective efforts of our teams across planning, operations, and flight management. Operational efficiency remains a core pillar of Saudia’s strategic plan and is directly linked to the guest experience, with time being a critical element at every stage of the journey. Our ability to deliver on this is enabled by strong integration among Saudia Group companies, alongside close coordination with key partners in the Kingdom’s aviation sector”.

With 116 new aircraft scheduled for delivery over the coming years, joining Saudia’s current fleet of 149 aircraft, the airline continues to enhance its operational capacity through increased flight frequencies and seat capacity across existing destinations, alongside the launch of new international routes. These efforts are supported by a qualified national workforce and the advanced capabilities of Saudia’s operations building, which oversees flight operations using the latest technologies in the air transport industry.

Saudia’s operational performance aligns with its ongoing efforts to bring the world to the Kingdom by transporting guests and supporting major events hosted across Saudi Arabia, including international forums as well as tourism, entertainment, and sports events. On-time performance remains a key contributor to enhancing the guest experience, complementing the high-quality services and products delivered across both ground and inflight touchpoints.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.



Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.



A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.



Saudia was recently named “Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. In addition, Saudia ranked first globally for on-time performance (OTP), according to Cirium. Saudia recognized at the APEX World Class 2026 Awards, receiving the “World Class Airline” title for the fifth consecutive year and the “Best in Class: Service–Guest Experience” award for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com