Muscat: Positioning itself as a catalyst for national development, Sohar International has announced a diversified portfolio of strategic community partnerships, nationwide platforms, and flagship events designed to support Oman’s evolving tourism ecosystem and regional economic vitality. Spanning major festivals, community-led initiatives, wellbeing and sports platforms, and high-profile public engagements across multiple governorates, the Bank is playing an active role in stimulating domestic and inbound tourism, encouraging mobility across the Sultanate, and strengthening local economies. Collectively, these initiatives underscore Sohar International’s commitment to enabling inclusive growth by connecting communities, culture, wellbeing, and economic participation—extending its impact beyond traditional banking to support Oman’s broader tourism and development agenda.

Commenting on the initiative, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, said: “At Sohar International, we view our role as extending beyond banking to actively contributing to the national development agenda by enabling platforms that strengthen community vitality, economic participation, and regional prosperity. Our strategic sponsorships and roadshows across the Sultanate are designed to activate local ecosystems, stimulate domestic tourism, support small businesses, and enhance quality of life all of which are central pillars of Oman Vision 2040. By engaging directly with communities across multiple governorates, we are translating national ambitions into tangible, on-ground impact that supports balanced regional development, social cohesion, and sustainable economic growth. These initiatives reflect our long-term commitment to building resilient communities, empowering local enterprise, and positioning Oman as a dynamic destination for culture, wellbeing, and investment.”

As part of this nationwide activation, Sohar International is hosting dedicated roadshows in several governorates, including Sohar, Ibri, and Musandam, engaging mass audiences alongside local branch teams. The Sohar Roadshow will take place on 9 January at the Sohar Entertainment Centre within the Sohar Festival, followed by the Ibri Roadshow on 15 January at the Al Dhahirah Festival Area, and the Musandam Roadshow on 11 January. Each activation will run from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, offering direct engagement, awareness activities, and community interaction.

In parallel, the Bank is supporting large-scale community initiatives, including Masir Sohar, a community walking event taking place on Saturday, 10 January, covering an 8-kilometre route from Suwaihra Beach to Sohar Fort. The event promotes wellbeing, physical activity, and social connectivity, attracting both local and international participants in an inclusive format.

These activations form part of Sohar International’s broader sponsorship portfolio across the Sultanate, including its strategic support for major cultural and tourism platforms such as the Sohar Festival and the Dhahirah Tourism Festival, alongside other national and regional initiatives. Collectively, these engagements reflect the Bank’s long-term commitment to strengthening regional vitality, stimulating domestic tourism, enabling private-sector participation, and supporting balanced socio-economic development across Oman’s governorates.

In addition, Sohar International is also a Strategic Sponsor of the Oman Desert Marathon 2026, a flagship international endurance event that showcases Oman’s natural landscapes and reinforces its positioning as a global adventure tourism destination. The marathon features multiple race categories ranging from ultra-endurance distances to community and youth races, attracting both local and international participants. The event aligns with Oman Vision 2040 by supporting economic diversification through sports tourism, promoting healthy lifestyles, and generating measurable socio-economic impact through tourism inflows, SME participation, and community engagement.

Through its presence across these platforms, Sohar International engages directly with communities through dedicated booths and on-ground teams, providing access to banking solutions, financial awareness engagement, and interactive experiences that enhance the overall visitor journey. This approach builds on the Bank’s continued sponsorship of flagship national platforms, including its support for Khareef Dhofar during the previous summer season and its partnership in Layali Muscat, reflecting a sustained commitment to strengthening Oman’s tourism ecosystem, activating seasonal economic momentum, and reinforcing the Sultanate’s cultural and experiential positioning.

By integrating sponsorships, regional activations, and community engagement into a unified strategic framework, Sohar International continues to reinforce its role as a trusted national partner contributing to sustainable development, economic participation, and people-centered growth across the Sultanate.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om