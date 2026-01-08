MUSCAT: As the Sultanate of Oman ushers in 2026, Strengthens its pledge to support Oman Vision 2040 through strategic financing initiatives , with a clear focus on accelerating economic diversification, empowering private sector growth, and supporting a more resilient and inclusive national economy.

Under Vision 2040, a robust and responsive financial ecosystem is essential to channel capital into priority sectors such as SMEs, industry, technology, tourism, renewable energy, and infrastructure. BankDhofar, alongside the wider banking sector, plays a central role in this effort by mobilising savings, allocating credit, managing risk, and enabling trade and investment. Through tailored financing solutions—ranging from working capital and project finance to structured transactions and treasury products—the bank enables businesses to scale operations, adopt new technologies, expand exports, and create jobs. It also supports public–private partnerships that underpin strategic national projects. Beyond credit, BankDhofar advances financial inclusion through digital services that make access to formal finance easier for individuals and MSMEs across the Sultanate.

BankDhofar stands out among Omani banks for its close alignment with Vision 2040 and its tangible contributions to economic diversification and private-sector empowerment. Its strategy extends beyond traditional retail and corporate banking to emerging and priority areas that sit at the core of the national agenda.



Recognising SMEs as a cornerstone of private-sector growth and job creation, BankDhofar has sharpened its focus on SME banking. The bank offers specialised business accounts, digital solutions such as SoftPOS for contactless payments, and wage protection systems that simplify payroll operations. Together, these services help SMEs operate more efficiently and unlock opportunities for sustainable expansion.



Through its project finance and structured financing capabilities, BankDhofar provides customised loans, working capital facilities, trade finance, and advisory support for industrial, infrastructure, social, and digital economy projects. These offerings align closely with national priority sectors and help bridge funding gaps for initiatives that drive long-term diversification.

By working with developers to offer innovative housing finance solutions, including mortgage and off-plan financing, BankDhofar supports national housing objectives. These initiatives enhance social stability while stimulating economic activity across the construction and real estate value chain.

As Oman advances the implementation of Vision 2040, the banking sector—and institutions such as BankDhofar in particular—will remain pivotal in unlocking capital for economic development, supporting innovation ecosystems, and nurturing a dynamic private sector. Through responsive financing solutions and digital transformation initiatives that broaden access to finance, BankDhofar is helping translate Vision 2040’s ambitions into sustained and inclusive economic prosperity.