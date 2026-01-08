ABU DHABI, UAE – Surgeons at NMC Royal Hospital, Khalifa City, have successfully performed a rare and complex wrist salvage procedure on a patient in his 30s, resolving more than a year of chronic pain and functional loss caused by a missed ligament injury. The advanced reconstruction, led by Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Hatim Hamad, utilised cutting-edge fixation technology and highly specialised surgical techniques to restore mobility to a severely damaged joint previously thought beyond repair.

A 14-month search for answers

The patient’s difficulties began following a traumatic wrist injury more than 14 months ago. Despite seeking medical attention at two separate healthcare facilities, the ligament injury was not detected. He was repeatedly told his wrist was normal, even as his symptoms steadily worsened.

Over time, he experienced progressive loss of wrist movement, rising pain levels and increasing difficulty performing daily tasks. Seeking a definitive diagnosis, he traveled from another city to NMC Royal Hospital, Khalifa City.

Upon examination, Dr. Hamad found severely restricted wrist mobility accompanied by intense pain. A detailed review of the patient’s earlier scans revealed that the initial ligament injury had been visible from the start but was overlooked. Updated imaging confirmed advanced multi-level wrist arthritis, a direct result of the untreated injury.

“By the time the patient reached us, the untreated ligament damage had progressed into advanced multi-level arthritis,” said Dr. Hatim Hamad. “Because the primary injury was not managed early, the joint surfaces had deteriorated significantly, requiring a complex salvage approach rather than a simple repair.”

Innovation in reconstruction

To restore function, Dr. Hamad performed a selective wrist fusion, removing only the degenerated segments while preserving healthy joints to maintain maximum possible motion. The procedure also included a selective wrist denervation, a refined microsurgical technique that targets pain-carrying nerves while maintaining overall hand sensation.

This surgery marked the first use of a world-renowned orthopaedic fixation device at NMC Royal Hospital, an advanced system designed to enhance joint stability, improve precision and accelerate recovery.

A path to recovery

Following the surgery, the patient experienced rapid and dramatic improvement, regaining significant wrist motion and achieving substantial pain relief. He is currently recovering well and returning to normal daily activities.

“This success underscores NMC’s commitment to offering world-class surgical solutions in the UAE,” added Dr. Hamad. “For young, active patients, these complex salvage procedures are life-restoring. They help individuals regain their independence, career and confidence.”

