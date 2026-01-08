NBK proves its leading position as the largest contributor in the field of social responsibility in Kuwait

NBK’s investment in its people transcends isolated initiatives, reflecting a cohesive, institution-wide approach

Human Resources has reinforced NBK’s position as the employer of choice in the private sector

The awards underscore excellence in the design and execution of innovative programs that firmly position employees at the center of the Bank’s priorities

The following seven awards were received:

· Gold Award in Corporate Social Responsibility

· Silver Award in Attracting Top Talent

· Bronze Award in Feedback and Recognition

· Bronze Award in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

· Bronze Award in Employee Engagement

· Bronze Award in Talent Mobility

· Bronze Award in Employer Branding

In a renewed affirmation of its leadership and excellence in Social Responsibility and Human Resources Management, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) was honored with seven awards from the Brandon Hall Group, one of the world’s most prestigious international authorities recognized as a global benchmark for innovation and excellence in human capital management and workplace development.

NBK earned the Gold Award in the Corporate Social Responsibility category, the Silver Award in Attracting Top Talent, along with five Bronze Awards in the following categories– Feedback and Recognition, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Employee Engagement, Talent Mobility, and Employer Branding.

Excellence Criteria

Brandon Hall Group based its selection of winners on a comprehensive evaluation of submissions by a panel of executive experts and analysts, applying a set of rigorous criteria to ensure the quality and effectiveness of the programs and initiatives. These criteria included the program’s relevance to actual business and employee needs; the quality of program design, innovation, and clarity of objectives; implementation effectiveness, including the robustness of tools and processes used; and, ultimately, measurable outcomes that demonstrate the program’s tangible impact on business performance and employee engagement.

NBK’s achievement of seven awards within the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards comes as recognition of the bank’s initiatives in the field of social responsibility, in addition to its efforts in developing pioneering internal programs that strengthen the workplace environment, advance diversity, equity, and inclusion, and recognize and value employee contributions.

Social Responsibility

National Bank of Kuwait maintains its leading position, spearheading Kuwait’s private sector with the largest contributions in the field of social responsibility, as it continues to launch and support initiatives that serve all community segments and sustainability development programs.

These community efforts span numerous areas, such as healthcare, education and the environment, in addition to supporting charitable and humanitarian activities, which reflect NBK’s pioneering role in establishing the concept of corporate responsibility towards society.

NBK’s winning of the gold medal in the Corporate Social Responsibility category from the Brandon Hall Global Group reflects its deep commitment to its social responsibility and demonstrates its success in realizing its vision of being an active partner in sustainable development through initiatives that keep pace with the aspirations of the state and leave a positive impact that serves society and future generations.

Moreover, this award comes in recognition of NBK’s exceptional efforts and achievements in several areas, most notably:

The "Bankee" financial literacy program: which focuses on instilling financial awareness through applied learning, reaching more than 50,000 learners and achieving a clear improvement in financial behavior among young people from an early age.

Employee health and well-being: NBK promotes a culture of physical and mental care within the work environment. With the in-house clinic, visiting doctors, mental health sessions and workshops, NBK recorded more than 4,300 visits during the past year.

Community initiatives: NBK’s launch of several community initiatives contributed to obtaining this remarkable global recognition.

Among the most prominent of these initiatives is NBK’s annual NBK Run, whose latest edition in 2025 achieved unparalleled success, with more than 7,000 participants. This grand sporting event supports the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and includes the category of people with disabilities, which enhances their integration with other groups within society.

Additionally, NBK continues to launch its Ramadhan “Do Good in the Holy Month” campaign, which highlights the values ​​of solidarity and safety, including distributing Iftar meals at traffic lights in various areas of Kuwait.

Promoting environmental awareness: NBK implemented several environmental programs in collaboration with “Omniya” and “LOYAC”, in which more than 276 young men and women participated, with the aim to integrate environmental activities with practical application, encourage volunteer work, and empower young people to be part of sustainable environmental solutions.

Attracting Top Talent

NBK consistently focuses on attracting top talent through innovative recruitment strategies and advanced development programs that ensure the selection of highly qualified candidates aligned with the Bank’s culture and values. These efforts reinforce NBK’s position as an employer of choice for ambitious professionals and support the continuity of its leadership at both the local and regional levels.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP)

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards Program was designed to recognize the Most Valuable Team Player and the Most Collaborative Team on an annual basis across all divisions of the NBK Group, including branches, international locations, and NBK Wealth. The program celebrates high-performing employees who consistently deliver exceptional results and exceed expectations, reinforcing a culture of excellence and fostering sustained motivation across the organization.

NBK RISE

The NBK RISE program was specifically developed to support and empower women leaders, enabling them to progress to senior leadership positions. With two cohorts, the program aligns with the Bank’s ambitious strategy to strengthen women’s representation in leadership at the institutional, national, regional, and global levels, reaffirming NBK’s commitment to the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion in line with the highest international standards.

Your Voice Matters

NBK also enables its employees, through the bi-annual “Your Voice Matters” survey, designed to measure employee satisfaction and engagement, to share their views and suggestions across all Group’s divisions and departments. As a result, the employee voice has become the compass guiding Human Resources strategies toward building a more engaging, agile, and responsive workplace.

Talent Mobility

NBK places strong emphasis on talent mobility, enabling employees to advance professionally through internal movement across roles and functions. This approach fosters the acquisition of diverse experience and supports the development of flexible career pathways, contributing to enhanced organizational capability while aligning the Bank’s operational needs with employees’ professional aspirations.

Employer Branding

NBK stands out as one of the leading financial institutions with a strong employer brand, underpinned by a compelling work environment that fosters innovation and continuous development. This approach reflects the Bank’s commitment to nurturing its people through robust training programs and competitive benefits, positioning NBK as the employer of choice for talent seeking stability, growth, and long-term career advancement.

The Bank’s recognition with seven awards from Brandon Hall Group reflects the bank’s ongoing efforts and achievements in social responsibility, as well as the excellence of NBK Group Human Resources in designing and executing innovative programs that enhance the workplace and reinforce NBK’s position as the employer of choice among Kuwaiti nationals in the private sector.

This international recognition also underscores that the Bank’s approaches to employee recognition, diversity, equity and inclusion, and employee engagement are not isolated initiatives, but a deeply embedded institutional approach delivered through integrated programs designed to achieve tangible and sustainable outcomes.

The awards stand as a strong testament to the success of NBK’s vision, which places employees at the heart of its priorities, reflecting the Bank’s firm belief that its people are the cornerstone of its success and the sustainability of its leadership in the banking sector.

NBK is among the few institutions in Kuwait to offer a distinctive and world-class work environment comparable to leading global organizations, providing exceptional opportunities for continuous professional growth through training programs and hands-on experience designed to help employees develop their skills and expertise, in collaboration with some of the world’s most prestigious educational institutions.

The Human Resources Group at NBK continues to play a vital role in supporting and enhancing the Group’s performance by focusing on developing its human capital, integrating advanced technologies into employee development, expanding well-being programs, and strengthening a culture of diversity and inclusion, ensuring that NBK remains the employer of choice for Kuwaiti youth.