Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced that the SUBARU Bell 412EPX platform has taken a historic step forward as it embarks on its first-ever demonstration tour in the Middle East, following its display at Dubai Airshow 2025. Stopping at rotorcraft facilities in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar, the demonstration tour is expected to attract hundreds of prospective customers across the public safety and defense industries to see the vertical lift capabilities of this multi-mission aircraft.

“We were thrilled for the opportunity to display the 412EPX at this year’s Dubai Airshow, and are excited to bring the platform to customers across the Middle East to see first-hand what this aircraft can do,” said Tim Evans, managing director of Middle East and Africa, Bell. “We continue to have positive conversations with both current and prospective customers on how this platform can take their missions to the next level.”

With eleven aircraft variants spanning over four decades, the Bell 412 has a longstanding history of supporting critical missions around the world, including firefighting, law enforcement and search-and-rescue operations. Combining its increased maximum internal weight of 12,200 lbs., external weight of 13,000 lbs., and ability to carry 5,000 lbs. with a cargo hook, along with its robust main rotor gearbox with dry run capability, operators benefit from its increased horsepower during public safety operations.

“The SUBARU Bell 412EPX is a modern and efficient multi-mission solution, and we look forward to continuing the 412 platform’s legacy as a reliable workhorse to operators throughout the region,” added Evans.

In June 2025, Bell celebrated the signing for the first SUBARU Bell 412EPX order in Africa to the Tunisia Air Force for multi-role military and security missions. This order builds on recent global entries of the Bell 412 to the Japan Coast Guard, San Diego Fire and Rescue, Sarajevo Canton Ministry of Interior, Croatia Ministry of Interior, and more.

To find out more about how the SUBARU Bell 412EPX advances missions worldwide, please visit the Bell product page.

