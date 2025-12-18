Jeddah – AROYA Cruises, the first Arabian cruise line, marks the one-year anniversary of its maiden voyage. Since first setting sail in December 2024, AROYA has completed a successful inaugural year, delivering culturally grounded, year-round journeys shaped by its “Remarkably Arabian” experience and attracting strong demand across regional and international markets.

In its first year, AROYA welcomed more than 140,000 guests from across Saudi Arabia, the GCC, Europe and Central Asia, with voyages across the Red Sea and Mediterranean resonating strongly with both families and individual travellers.

Building on this momentum, AROYA will expand its offering in 2026 with a broader and more diversified programme. In January, AROYA will debut a dedicated sports themed sailing in partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority and Major Sports Cruises for the Spanish Super Cup. Taking place from 8 to 11 January, the voyage will offer football fans a three-day journey from Jeddah to Yanbu following the tournament’s semi-finals, bringing together sport, cultural, and leisure in one seamless experience. Additionally, football legends Iker Casillas and Patrick Kluivert, will be onboard for the experience.

In February, AROYA will launch its first Arabian Gulf Season, offering guests a new opportunity to experience the region by sea, with itineraries departing from Dammam, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha. With both seven- and five-night cruise options, the season will bring together AROYA’s signature Arabian hospitality, cultural experiences, and warmth with the discovery of vibrant destinations across the Gulf.

Alongside the new experiences, AROYA will continue operating its Red Sea and Mediterranean deployments with itineraries across Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, and Greece. These are complemented by a calendar of thematic cruises that celebrate key cultural and seasonal moments throughout the year. These include sailings for Saudi Founding Day and National Day, which offer guests a deeper connection to the Kingdom’s heritage. AROYA will also introduce entertainment led voyages, featuring curated programmes designed to resonate with regional travellers while offering international guests a distinctive experience.

Lars Clasen, CEO of Cruise Saudi, said: “Today, we are proud to mark one year since AROYA welcomed its first guests onboard. Our authenticity, and our commitment to delivering a uniquely Arabian experience at every touchpoint, are reflected in the overwhelmingly positive response from our guests. As we look ahead, we are expanding our offering to diversify guest choice and introduce enriching experiences, while further strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position on the global cruise map in alignment with Vision 2030.”

AROYA was introduced in 2023 as part of Cruise Saudi’s ambition to position the Kingdom as a global cruise destination. It supports Saudi Arabia’s tourism strategy by strengthening the nation’s presence in the global cruise industry, contributing to economic diversification, and elevating quality of life through new leisure experiences. Marking its first anniversary, AROYA celebrates a year of growth, strong guest demand, and sustained momentum as it expands its offering in 2026 and beyond.

For more information, visit aroya.com/en.

AROYA Cruises

AROYA Cruises is the first Arabian cruise line, launched in June 2023 by Cruise Saudi, a Public Investment Fund portfolio company. Developed in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s ambition to become a leading global tourism destination, AROYA offers immersive, year-round voyages designed to deliver a Remarkably Arabian experience at sea.

Its flagship vessel, AROYA, offers 1,678 cabins, 12 restaurants, 17 lounges and cafés, and 20 entertainment venues, alongside Blossom by AROYA wellness and sports facilities and one of the largest kids’ zones in the cruise industry. The ship also features Khuzama, AROYA’s VIP experience designed for guests seeking the highest levels of exclusivity and personalised service and it sails seasonally across the Red Sea, the Arabian Gulf, and the Mediterranean.

