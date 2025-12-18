Jeddah, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – flyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing low-cost airline, has opened its new expanded operations control centre in a ribbon-cutting ceremony officiated by His Excellency Engr. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, and Chairman of the airline’s parent Saudia Group.

His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Saudia Group Director General and flyadeal Chairman, was joined by flyadeal Chief Executive Officer Steven Greenway in welcoming His Excellency to mark yet another significant milestone for the budget carrier.

Located at flyadeal’s Jeddah headquarters, the new standalone Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC) – with a four times bigger capacity – offers additional operational monitoring screens and greater space to accommodate a growing team in line with the airline’s expansion plans.

As the nerve centre of any airline, the IOCC is responsible for managing, dispatching and monitoring daily flights; coordinating crew resources and aircraft maintenance; and importantly, responding to disruptions while prioritising operational safety and punctuality at all times.

flyadeal now consistently operates up to 250 scheduled flights daily, recently crossed the 10 million mark for annual passengers carried for the first time this year, and has recorded the best On-Time Performance for punctuality of any Milddle East low-cost airline for 11 consecutive months. flyadeal is also the region’s fastest growing carrier.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal CEO said: “An absolute honour having Their Excellencies Engr. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser and Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar visit flyadeal’s Jeddah headquarters to officially open our brand new operations facility.

“The Integrated Operations Control Centre is the airline’s heartbeat, the centralised command unit, the main decision-maker to implement contingencies, and the unsung hero that makes an airline tick. Not often talked about, the IOCC ensures schedules are maintained in coordination with airports across our network for what is a complex and disciplined process involving the management, tracking and resourcing of flights 24/7.”

Greenway added: “Reaching the size we are today, now operating up to 250 daily departures for the first time since our very first flight in 2017, and expansion focused on increasing our international footprint over the next few years, we needed a facility and environment fit for purpose.”

During the HQ visit, Their Excellencies were given a detailed presentation by flyadeal management of the airline’s current operations, an overview of fleet and network growth during 2026, and long-term plans.

Mohammed Ashour, recently-promoted to flyadeal Head of IOCC, added: “Investment in an enhanced IOCC is an acknowledgement of flyadeal’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence which is reflected by our record-breaking flight punctuality figures.

“Our focus is always to maximise operational efficiency and minimise disruptions in challenging times of adverse weather conditions and aircraft being grounded due to technical issues. Critically, the IOCC plays a key role in communicating and sharing information instantly to key stakeholders, including our crew, ground staff and passengers.”

flyadeal operates scheduled flights from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to more than 30 domestic and international seasonal and year-round destinations in the Middle East, Europe, North Africa and South Asia with a modern fleet of 43 Airbus A320 family aircraft. The airline’s network and fleet will exceed 100 cities and aircraft respectively by 2030.

Effective 1 January 2026, flyadeal will add Madinah as its fourth operational base in the Kingdom, a strategic move to enhance air travel options to and from the Holy city catering to pilgrims, and both leisure and business travellers.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. flyadeal is the fastest growing airline in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East, recognised for excellence in on-time performance that is consistently above the global industry average.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. The airline has flown over 40 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 aircraft – 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2027. In addition, flyadeal will operate long-haul scheduled services from 2027 with the phased induction of 10 Airbus A330neo widebody aircraft ordered by Saudia Group in April 2025.

By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

