NOIDA, India and SANTA CLARA, USA – HCLSoftware, a global leader in enterprise software and the software division of HCLTech, announced today the availability of six Total Experience industry solution offerings as multi-product solutions in AWS Marketplace. Customers can now easily discover and purchase packaged solutions tailored to specific industries and use cases that include multiple products and services.

These solutions, which address critical challenges facing customers in healthcare, finance, utilities and other industries, will allow them to modernize customer interactions, streamline operations, improve engagement and retention, and meet regulatory requirements. By combining the HCLSoftware Total Experience software platform with Services-led customized templates, accelerators, deployment, and training, these solutions enable customers to achieve their goals faster and more cost effectively. Now available in AWS Marketplace are packaged Software and SaaS Solutions that address: Medicare & Medical Insurance, Fleet Management, Field Service Management for Utilities, Utility Customer Experience, Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS), and Superannuation.

“By offering Total Experience industry solutions in AWS Marketplace, we’re making it easier for customers to transform their customer engagement, streamline operations and meet regulatory requirements,” said Rajiv Shesh, Chief Revenue Officer at HCLSoftware. “The ability to deliver these capabilities through a single solution helps our customers deliver more value while saving time, cost and risk, all while simplifying procurement and deployment.”

With multi-product solutions in AWS Marketplace, customers can streamline procurement through a single AWS Marketplace Seller who serves as their dedicated point of contact. To complete a purchase with their AWS account, customers simply provide one approval that covers the total cost and all the products and services in the solution. Customers maintain the flexibility to negotiate custom pricing and terms with private offers for each product and service.

To learn more about all of the HCLSW Industry Solutions in AWS Marketplace, see the listings available here. To learn more about multi-product solutions in AWS Marketplace, visit Multi-product solutions - AWS Marketplace.

About HCLSoftware

HCLSoftware is a global leader in software innovation and the software division of HCLTech. We develop, market, sell, and support transformative solutions across various industries, including business and industry, intelligent operations, total experience, data and analytics, and cybersecurity. Our commitment to customer success and our core values of integrity, inclusion, value creation, people-centricity, and social responsibility drive us to deliver best-in-class software products that empower organizations to achieve their goals. With a rich heritage of pioneering spirit, HCLSoftware serves more than 20,000 organizations, including a majority of the Fortune 100 and almost half of the Fortune 500. Learn more about how we can help you achieve your goals at www.hcl-software.com.

