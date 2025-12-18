EBRD provides a US$ 20 million financing package to ALEXBANK in Egypt

Financing under the Green Economy Financing Facility II

EU-funded technical cooperation package to further expand green lending for local households and MSMEs to invest in climate technologies and services.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is extending a US$ 20 million (€18 million) to ALEXBANK, part of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group - within the International Banks Division.

The financing package includes a USD$ 17 million (€ 14.9 million) provided under the Green Economy Financing Facility II (GEFFII), supported by the European Union (EU), of which US$ 3 million (€ 2.6 million), is co-financed by the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

This new financing to ALEXBANK will be for on-lending to local households and private micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), for investments in climate adaptation and mitigation technologies and services.

The EBRD will also provide incentive grants to borrowers under the GEFF II facility upon successful completion and verification of these green investments to promote the adoption of advanced climate technologies by eligible MSMEs.

The facility will be supported by a comprehensive technical cooperation package funded by the EU to assist ALEXBANK with training, capacity-building initiatives and support project implementation. The training activities will promote equal access to climate finance and green technologies for women and men.

EBRD Managing Director for the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean, Mark Davis said: “We are proud to join forces with ALEXBANK to support Egypt’s green transition and to accelerate the adoption of innovative climate investment solutions by households and MSMEs. Through the success of our GEFF II programme and with generous support from the EU and the GCF, we are helping to drive sustainable growth and creating opportunities for inclusive development.”

In this regard, Mr. Paolo Vivona, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of ALEXBANK, stated: “ALEXBANK’s partnership with the EBRD under GEFF II marks a significant milestone in the bank’s commitment to Egypt’s green transition. ALEXBANK is dedicated to promoting sustainable development and innovative green solutions, enabling households and MSMEs to invest in climate adaptation and mitigation technologies and support a more sustainable economy in line with the strategy of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group.”

ALEXBANK partnered with the EBRD for the first time in 2016, when it signed an SME credit line and Trade Facilitation Programme (TFP) facility for a total of US$ 100 million and in 2017, a second loan of US$ 30 million under the Egypt Sustainable Energy Financing Facility (EgyptSEFF) programme, co-financed by the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Egypt is a founding member of the EBRD. Since the start of the Bank's operations in the country in 2012, the EBRD has invested almost €13.9 billion in 209 projects across the country.

About ALEXBANK

ALEXBANK is one of Egypt’s leading private sector banks established in 1957 and participated by the Intesa Sanpaolo Group since 2007. ALEXBANK owns one of the largest private sector branch networks with a total of 173 branches located in every major Egyptian governorate employing over 4,300 individuals who proudly serve 1.85 million customers. ALEXBANK actively serves the widest spectrum of segments by providing value added financial products, services and solutions to Retail, Small Business, Medium and Corporate Enterprises.

ALEXBANK is currently in the midst of a radical digital transformation aimed at providing our customers with the most unique of banking experiences, via our seamless multi-channel experience incorporating Internet & Mobile Banking, Cards, Electronic wallets, and the latest generation of point-of-sale & ATMs, all powered through the power of Big Data and empowered by key players in the Fintech ecosystem.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo, with €421 billion in loans and more than €1.4 trillion in customer financial assets at the end of September 2025, is the largest banking group in Italy, with a significant international presence.

It is a European leader in wealth management, with a strong focus on digital and fintech. Intesa Sanpaolo has developed a large-scale Artificial Intelligence program, currently involving around 150 use cases and delivering strong benefits for the Group.

By 2025, the Group will provide €115 billion of Impact lending to support communities and the green transition, together with a €1.5 billion program (2023–2027) to help people in need.

The Bank’s network of museums, the Gallerie d’Italia, hosts its owned artistic heritage and cultural projects of recognized value.

