Muscat: Oman Data Park (ODP), the Sultanate’s first managed services and cloud provider delivering secure, scalable, and locally hosted ICT solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group, to strengthen cybersecurity services across Oman and selected regional markets.

The partnership brings together Oman Data Park’s robust in-country infrastructure and deep understanding of national regulatory and data residency requirements with ZainTECH’s integrated cybersecurity portfolio and regional expertise. Together, the two organizations aim to support government and enterprise customers in protecting critical data, systems, and digital operations amid an increasingly complex cyber threat landscape.

Through this collaboration, Oman Data Park and ZainTECH will deliver practical and scalable cybersecurity solutions that support regulatory compliance, risk mitigation, and operational resilience. The joint offerings will include cybersecurity advisory, implementation, and managed services such as managed security operations, identity and access management, cloud security, continuous monitoring, incident preparedness, and resilience services. By combining locally hosted infrastructure with regional delivery capabilities, the partnership ensures compliance while accelerating time to value for customers.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Aladdin Baitfadhil, Chairman of Oman Data Park (ODP), said: “Cybersecurity is a critical pillar of digital trust and national digital transformation. This partnership reinforces Oman Data Park’s commitment to delivering secure, compliant, and locally hosted digital services that address evolving cybersecurity requirements while supporting sustainable digital growth for our customers.”

Andrew Hanna, Chief Executive Officer of ZainTECH, said: “Cybersecurity has become a foundational enabler of digital transformation, particularly in highly regulated environments. By combining Oman Data Park’s in-country infrastructure with ZainTECH’s integrated cybersecurity services, we are helping organizations reduce risk, meet compliance requirements, and build resilience across their digital operations, enabling them to innovate and grow with confidence.”

Beyond service delivery, the partnership will also support joint innovation initiatives, knowledge-sharing programs, and specialized training aimed at strengthening cybersecurity capabilities and developing local talent.

As digital transformation continues to accelerate, Oman Data Park and ZainTECH are working together to enable a more secure and trusted digital ecosystem that allows organizations to innovate while safeguarding critical assets and maintaining regulatory compliance.