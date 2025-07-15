Dubai, UAE — Cisco and Real Madrid have announced the multi-year extension of their long-standing global partnership, reaffirming Cisco’s position as an Official Technology Partner of the club. This agreement will incorporate Cisco's advanced technology at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium and significant enhancements to Real Madrid Sports City – the club’s official training complex.

The collaboration marks the next phase of a strategic collaboration between Cisco and Real Madrid that continues to set new benchmarks in connected sports experiences and operational excellence.

In 2024, the two organizations completed a full-scale digital transformation of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, positioning it as one of the most technologically advanced sports venues in the world. Cisco delivered a unified Software Defined Access (SDA) network, the first of its kind in a European stadium, offering secure, segmented connectivity throughout the venue. Cisco’s cloud-based IP Fabric for Media enabled real-time content delivery to more than 2,500 screens across the stadium and supported global broadcasting for millions of fans. Cisco’s cybersecurity and observability platforms continue to ensure seamless operations, threat protection, and full visibility across Real Madrid’s digital footprint.

As part of this extended partnership, Cisco will now upgrade Real Madrid Sports City, the Club’s official training headquarters, with the latest digital infrastructure. This includes the deployment of a new, AI-ready data center designed to handle both traditional and next-generation workloads while optimizing for energy efficiency and operational agility. The training facility will also be equipped with Cisco Wi-Fi 7, enabling ultra-fast, low-latency wireless connectivity for fans and employees.

In addition, Cisco will deploy a high-speed 100 Gbps network infrastructure between Real Madrid Sports City and the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

This interconnection, powered by Cisco’s Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI), will allow for secure and seamless communication between the two locations, providing centralized control and real-time coordination across Real Madrid’s operations.

Today, the Real Madrid Sports City serves as a real-time digital command center, capable of remotely managing every connected device within the stadium. With enhanced automation, intelligence, and visibility enabled by Cisco technologies, the Club is further streamlining operations and enriching the experience for fans and athletes alike.

Cisco and Real Madrid first joined forces in 2022 with a shared ambition to transform the Club’s infrastructure into a model of innovation and digital performance. Since then, Cisco’s role has grown to power every layer of Real Madrid’s connected ecosystem, from stadium connectivity and media distribution to cybersecurity and smart facility management.

By extending their partnership, Cisco and Real Madrid are shaping the future of sports through technology. The Santiago Bernabéu and Real Madrid Sports City now stand as global models of what’s possible when innovation and tradition come together.