The 2022 World Cup will be the most multi-screen viewed sporting event ever. And with 5 billion people expected to be watching worldwide, it's time to get in the game.



The majority of us, up to 67%, use our mobile phones while watching tv or streaming content. This plays an even more important role in sporting events, where fans access multiple screens to keep up to date with the latest match schedules, player stats, game results, dashboards, and access to team merchandise or player memorabilia.

And with 5 billion people worldwide expected to be watching the 2022 Soccer World Cup, it’s time to harness the power of the game.

When your communities use multiple screens at the same time, the opportunity to strategically and tactically communicate personalised and relevant messaging that can reinforce the first-screen communication is key.

“Across all verticals and interactive formats types, we see at least a double rate of engagement for media that is integrated with sync technology, compared to the always-on deployed media assets. Brands and advertisers can optimise their strategies to achieve both high offline and digital engagement with the World Cup” says Nuno Machado, CEO at YDigital Media

The second screen’s ability to drive home the deal with personalised creative messaging adds an additional layer to your brand-building budget. According to an Advocado survey, 50% of consumers purchase a product or service through second-screen messaging and up to 72% of consumers convert within the next day after being retargeted on their second screen.

Most importantly, providing timeously useful information for sports fans creates value for your communities through relevant and meaningful communication.

Machado adds, “SyncYD technology will be 100% synchronized with the 2022 World Cup matches that will be broadcast on TV and Radio. This allows you to plan your entire digital strategy with meaningful personalisation adding value for your customer by being fully integrated with the biggest sporting event in the world,”

In addition to this digital first, the timing of the World Cup in Qatar overlaps with other festive advertising around Black Friday and the lead-up to religious holidays.

With an estimated $2bn positive impact on ad spend from the event, this is a further reason to ensure your communication doubles down on relevance and that your creative messaging cuts through. Multi-screen or second-screen viewing is a valuable way to create these relevant immersive consumer experiences that bring value to the fans and the brands.