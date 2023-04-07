FIFA Foundation announces support for 114 organisations from 54 countries

International Federation of Football Association "FIFA" Foundation confirmed Thursday the 114 not-for-profit organisations from 54 countries that will benefit from financial support under its Community Programme in 2023 to commemorate the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.The FIFA Foundation Community Programme seeks to support local projects that use the power of football to effect positive social change and address the most pressing global challenges facing underprivileged children and young people around the world. The programme seeks to engage non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in a variety of initiatives that contribute to good health and well being, quality education, gender equality, no poverty, reduced inequalities, peace, justice and strong institutions, and the promotion of decent work and economic growth.Upon the announcement of the new list of organisations, Executive Chairman of the FIFA Foundation, Mauricio Macri, said: "Football has a unique power to reach billions of people around the world, and its significant role as a driver of social change is demonstrated every day. This is at the core of the FIFA Foundation and what the Community Programme is all about. Between 2020 and 2022, the projects funded by the programme benefited more than 250,000 people across the globe and we hope to reach even more people in 2023. I look forward to seeing these initiatives make a positive impact in their communities."The call for applications for the latest edition of the FIFA Foundation Community Programme took place in Feb. 2023, and almost 1,000 organizations from more than 110 countries expressed their interest. Applicants had to provide evidence of being non-discriminatory, financially sustainable and not for profit, while also showing a proven commitment to safeguarding children.The FIFA Foundation was established in 2018 as part of FIFA's commitment to generating a positive social impact and combatting global challenges. It is aligned with The Vision 2020-2023: Making Football Truly Global, FIFA's flagship campaign of "Football Unites the World" and the Sustainable Development Goals, and it seeks to leverage the intrinsic values of the beautiful game for the benefit of people and the planet, as reflected in the spirit of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.