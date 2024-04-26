LONDON - China's electricity consumption increased by 209 billion kilowatt-hours, or 10%, in the first three months of 2024 compared with the same period in 2023, when the country was emerging from the exit wave of the coronavirus.

Consumption growth was concentrated in manufacturing (+112 billion kWh) as factories returned to normal operations after widespread disruptions caused by lockdowns in 2022 and 2023.

But there was also significant growth from services firms (+53 billion kWh), residential users (+41 billion kWh) and primary industries such as agriculture and mining (+3 billion kWh), according to the National Energy Administration.

Chartbook: China electricity generation

Generation from large-scaled grid-connected power plants increased by 166 billion kWh (+8%) in the first three months of 2024, according to separate data published by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Most of the extra generation was provided by thermal power plants (+108 billion kWh) primarily fired by coal with a small percentage burning gas.

There were smaller contributions from wind farms (+34 billion kWh), grid-connected solar generators (+17 billion kWh) and hydroelectric generators (+7 billion kWh).

Thermal generation rose 7% from the previous year to a seasonal record of 1,603 billion kWh and accounted for 72% of all grid-connected output.

By contrast, hydro generation increased by just 3% to 210 billion kWh and was well below the seasonal record of 221 billion kWh set in the first quarter of 2022.

Hydro has been depressed by the persistent drought across southern China that started in 2022 and lasted through 2023.

But southern areas have been hit by unusually early and heavy rains since early in April which should recharge water resources and boost hydro output from May onwards.

SPRING RAINS

China's rainfall and hydro generation are concentrated in the southern part of the country, where spring rains are followed by heavier precipitation during the wet phase of the East Asian Monsoon from June to September.

South China accounts for 36% of the country's land area but 81% of its total water resources, according to data compiled by the central government's Ministry of Water Resources.

Four massive drainage basins in the south (covering the Yangtze River, Pearl River, Southeast Rivers and Southwest Rivers) account for more than 80% of the country's hydro generation.

South China experienced unusually low rainfall during the wet phase of the East Asian Monsoon in 2022 and precipitation remained below average throughout 2023, curtailing river levels and generation.

In 2024, however, the spring rains arrived unusually early and have been heavy, reaching records in some areas, which should boost hydro generation.

Guangdong province experienced its first major flood this year on April 7, the earliest since at least 1998, according to the water ministry.

Rainfall so far in April in the city of Yibin at the confluence of the Min and Yangtze rivers, and on the border between Sichuan and Yunnan, the two massive hydro producers in the southwest, has been the highest since 2022 and, before that, 2016.

Like rainfall, hydro generation follows a pronounced seasonal pattern - lowest in the first quarter before rising sharply in the second and third quarters with the spring and monsoon rains, then tapering in the fourth quarter.

Relatively heavy spring rains should bring a big boost in hydro generation during the second quarter this year, which will continue throughout the third quarter if the monsoon reverts to normal.

COAL RELIEF

China relied heavily on coal-fired generators during the winter of 2023/2024, running existing generators for more hours and starting up a number of new power plants to meet electricity demand.

But record amounts of solar generation were installed in 2023 and the massive deployment has continued in the first three months of 2024. Solar generation capacity has doubled since 2021 and quadrupled since 2018.

The combination of rapid growth in solar with a post-drought recovery in hydro generation should limit the need for so much coal combustion in the second and third quarters of 2024.

Provided the monsoon rains are near-normal, coal-fired generation will grow more slowly over the rest of the year.

China's underlying growth in electricity consumption is so huge the government has no choice but to pursue an "all-of-the-above" strategy embracing a mix of coal and renewables.

The scale of the consumption growth means that coal-fired generation could continue to rise in 2024 and for a few more years.

But the massive deployment of renewables is already bending the coal consumption curve lower and emissions are likely to peak before the end of the decade in line with the government's announced target.

John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Follow his commentary on X https://twitter.com/JKempEnergy

(Editing by Paul Simao)