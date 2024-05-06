Linde, a leading global industrial gases and engineering company, has announced that it has signed a long-term agreement with H2 Green Steel for the supply of industrial gases to the world’s first large-scale green steel production plant.

Linde will invest approximately $150 million to build, own and operate an on-site air separation unit (ASU) in Boden, northern Sweden.

As per the deal, Linde will supply oxygen, nitrogen and argon to H2 Green Steel’s integrated plant, which will use the latest technology to reduce carbon emissions by up to 95% compared to traditional steelmaking.

Linde’s new ASU is expected to start up by 2026 and will also supply atmospheric gases to Linde’s existing and new customers in the local merchant market.

"We are moving at full speed on the journey to accelerate the decarbonization of the steel industry through the construction of our plant in Boden. Air separation is an important part of this work, providing gases required in various stages of the steelmaking processes,” said Maria Persson Gulda, Chief Technology Officer, H2 Green Steel.

"We have come this far by working in strong partnerships. Linde’s technology, combined with its operational experience both globally and in Sweden, made it a natural choice for us," she stated.

Separate to the supply of industrial gases, Linde Engineering has been awarded an engineering and procurement contract for a Hipure pressure swing adsorption unit at H2 Green Steel’s plant in Boden, to efficiently recover and purify hydrogen from the top gas of the direct reduction iron furnace.

This minimizes the hydrogen losses and boosts the overall efficiency of the steel production.

Armando Botello, President Regions UK & Ireland and Europe North, Linde, said: "We are committed to supporting industrial decarbonization through high-quality projects that utilize our complementary combination of assets, technology and knowledge."

"We are proud to support H2 Green Steel’s pioneering project while creating additional value by increasing Linde’s network density in a growing industrial region," stated Botello.

With global sales of $33 billion last year, the leading industrial gases group continues to serve a variety of end markets such as chemicals and energy, food and beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining, he added.

