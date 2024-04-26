Riyadh: Based on the racing plan of "Sanam Al-Sibaqat" and the Saudi Camel Racing Federation's calendar for this season, the total prize money for the AlUla Camel Cup rounds is SAR80.960 million.



For the second year in a row, the second edition of the tournament commenced yesterday at AlUla Camel Racing Field in AlUla with six rounds of camel races for men and women. The prize pool for the men's stages, which spans a distance of 25 kilometres (five kilometres per stage), is SAR48 million in total, whereas the prize pool for the women's stages is SAR960,000. Each stage in the women's competition spans a distance of two kilometres.



Riders will compete in ten rounds over the next three days for the official camel categories, such as Haqayeq, Laqaya, Jadha, and Thanaya.



Altogether, the prizes are worth SAR51.2 million. The prizes for Heil and Zamoul add up to SAR24 million.



Under the leadership of Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, the Saudi Camel Racing Federation is making these important efforts to protect this rich cultural heritage and make sure the sport meets international standards that are in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.