Jeddah: The Saudi Table Tennis Paralympic Team excelled at the Jordan International Para Championship, securing two gold medals, seven silvers, and one bronze.



Its accomplishment further cements the team's status as a significant sports force, showcasing the players' commitment, dedication, and hard work in training and preparing for this important sporting event.



Saudi Table Tennis Federation president Dr. Abdullah Al-Bar commented on this occasion, saying, "This outstanding achievement and these fantastic results reflect the determination and dedication of our players.



They strengthen our aspirations to develop and enhance Paralympic table tennis in the Kingdom. We are proud of their accomplishments and encourage them to continue achieving more successes in the future."