Riyadh: The Saudi Yoga Committee recently held a virtual coordination meeting to discuss the establishment of the Arab Yoga Federation.



Representatives from committees and federations of eight countries participated in the meeting, including Saudi Arabia (the host), Bahrain, UAE, Egypt, Algeria, Palestine, Mauritania, and Syria.



President of the Saudi Yoga Committee, Nouf Almarwaai, said that the meeting dealt with the ways of developing the Yoga sports in Arab world.



She added that the meeting came as a step made by the Saudi Yoga Committee to support the spread of this sports and achieve sustainability for practitioners and trainers at the level of Arab and continental organizations.