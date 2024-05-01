Jeddah: Jeddah is poised for the exhilarating action of the "Smash Saudi 2024" tournament, the second Grand Smash event on the World Table Tennis (WTT) calendar this year. Scheduled to occur from May 1 to 11, 2024, the tournament is being organized by the Saudi Table Tennis Federation under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports and in collaboration with the WTT.



The tournament will kick off with the qualifying stage from May 1 to 3, featuring 64 players, including representatives from the Kingdom. Eight of these players will then progress to the second stage, the main draw, which commences on May 4. The main draw will consist of eight qualifiers from the preliminary stage along with 56 top-ranked players, totalling 64 participants in each of the men's and women's categories. Furthermore, there will be doubles competitions (men's, women's, and mixed) with 24 teams in each category, all competing for titles, prizes, and valuable ranking points in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) world rankings.



This significant tournament builds upon Saudi Arabia's burgeoning reputation as a preferred destination for world-class sporting events, further cementing its position as a hub for athletes across various disciplines. Hosting this event will undoubtedly inspire a new generation of table tennis players and contribute to the sport's growth at the local level, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to promote sports and integrate them into the community's lifestyle.



Fans eager to witness the electrifying matches of the "Smash Saudi" tournament can purchase tickets through the following link: SaudiSmash.com/Visitor.