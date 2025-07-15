Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) today announced the return of Mastercard as an official event supplier for the 2025 Esports World Cup, the world’s largest esports event, set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from July 7 to August 24. The renewed partnership underscores Mastercard’s continued commitment to elevating digital experiences, championing youth engagement, and supporting the Kingdom’s rapidly growing gaming ecosystem.

Through the collaboration with the Esports World Cup, Mastercard will introduce a range of immersive on-ground activations and seamless payment solutions designed to enhance the overall fan journey. This will include creating a bespoke version of the Mastercard Gamer Academy, where Mastercard, in collaboration with G2 Esports and Esports World Cup, designed a one-of-a-kind experience that will provide 10 successful applicants with the opportunity to be mentored by professionals on how they could pursue a career in esports. Further, fans can collect Priceless Points by interacting with the games and activities available at the Mastercard booth for the chance to win ultimate gaming gear that will be rewarded to the top scoring players. Further, there will be live appearances by G2 Esports players to be hosted as fireside chats to talk about areas like pro esports. The brand’s presence will emphasize the intersection of technology, gaming, and culture, anchored by initiatives that highlight and support local Saudi talent.

“Mastercard’s return as a partner reflects the Esports World Cup’s evolution from a tournament into a global cultural platform,” said Mohammed Al Nimer, Chief Commercial Officer, Esports World Cup Foundation. “Together, we’re creating impactful experiences that go beyond gameplay, uniting youth empowerment, digital inclusion, and immersive fan engagement. Mastercard’s focus on Priceless experiences and innovation makes them an ideal partner to help us inspire the next generation of gamers and connect with fans in meaningful and memorable ways.”

Saud Swar, Country Manager, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan and other Levant, Mastercard added, “We are proud to deepen our partnership with the Esports World Cup Foundation as we continue to unlock the potential of gaming in the Kingdom. In line with Saudi Vision 2030, Mastercard is committed to connecting people to their passions, driving innovation, and inspiring the next generation. Our priceless experiences help empower youth, promote digital inclusion, and celebrate Saudi Arabia’s vibrant esports culture.”

This partnership builds on Mastercard’s long-standing global support for the gaming and esports industry, including its strategic sponsorship of Riot Games' League of Legends and VALORANT. It reinforces Mastercard’s leadership in digital payments and its role in shaping future-facing experiences through youth engagement and innovation.

The 2025 Esports World Cup will host 25 tournaments across 24 game titles, bringing together over 2,000 elite players and 200 Clubs from more than 100 countries. With a record-breaking prize pool of over $70 million, the event will offer fans a comprehensive entertainment experience, from high-stakes competition and live music to anime cafés, retro arcades, cosplay showcases, and more, cementing Riyadh’s position as a global esports and entertainment hub.

To learn more about EWC, visit esportsworldcup.com and follow Esports World Cup Foundation on LinkedIn.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential. www.mastercard.com

About The Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup (EWC) is a premier annual sporting event and global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game format that pits the world's top esports clubs against one another for the largest prize pool in esports history. Returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the summer of 2025, the EWC will bring gaming and esports communities together again to crown the next Esports World Cup Club Champion. esportsworldcup.com

Esports World Cup media contact:

Anna Rozwandowicz

Head of PR

a.rozwandowicz@worldcupfoundation.org

Esports World Cup media contact:

press@worldcupfoundation.org

Mastercard media contact:

Sami Alshorafa

Communications Director – West Arabia

Sami.Alshorafa@mastercard.com