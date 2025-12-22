Enhanced collaboration introduces advanced modern air retailing capabilities, empowering AirCairo to distribute branded fares and ancillaries through Astra NDC API Gateway and B2B Portal to global travel sellers.

Dubai, UAE – TPConnects Technologies, a global leader in airline retailing solutions, today announced the renewal and expansion of its partnership with AirCairo, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to modern distribution strategies and customer-centric innovation.

Through this expanded collaboration, AirCairo - already a user of the Astra NDC API Gateway and the Astra B2B Agency Portal - will further leverage TPConnects Astra platform to deliver rich, differentiated content with seamless interoperability, advanced end-to-end servicing, and superior retailing functionality. This strategic enhancement strengthens AirCairo’s ability to offer greater flexibility to travel partners, optimize operational workflows, expand distribution reach, and accelerate integrations at pace, while providing broader access to ancillary products and bundled services through its NDC gateway and branded agency portal.

“Extending our partnership with TPConnects underscores AirCairo’s vision to lead in modern air distribution,” said Mr. Ahmed Aziz, Commercial VP, AirCairo. “By utilizing Astra’s advanced NDC and B2B Portal capabilities, we provide our partners with seamless access to our fares and services, driving convenience and value for travelers worldwide.”

“Strengthening our collaboration with AirCairo reinforces TPConnects’ commitment to supporting airline partners with future-ready technology,” said Kristiaan VanDijken, VP Airline Account Management, TPConnects Technologies. “Through Astra and the latest NDC capabilities, we ensure AirCairo can offer richer content, seamless servicing, and greater flexibility to its global travel network.”

TPConnects continues to empower airlines with innovative solutions aligned with IATA’s NDC and ONE Order standards, enabling carriers to unlock new retailing possibilities and deliver measurable business impact.

About TPConnects

TPConnects Technologies is an IATA-certified global Airline Retailing, NDC, and Content Aggregation solutions provider. Through twin flagship product portfolio – Astra for Airlines and Iris for Travel Sellers – TPConnects delivers innovative airline retailing and content aggregation solutions generating over 2 billion orders for more than 60 customers. These solutions help travel sellers increase revenue, streamline operations, and enhance customer experience.

Astra NDC is a modern airline distribution platform, providing:

Astra API Gateway: Scalable NDC gateway with offer and order management

Astra B2B Portal: Airline-branded booking portal with servicing, flexible payment options and ancillaries

Astra Trip Captain AI: Conversational travel assistant with comprehensive offer management

Astra Nova is TPConnects’ modern airline retailing platform that provides open, modular, and legacy-free Offer, Order, and Product Management to enable retailing

transformation, empowering airlines to deliver superior customer experiences.

For more information visit the TPConnects website.

