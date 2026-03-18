Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, the digital enabler, has announced a 10-day extended holiday for all its employees in celebration of Eid Al-Fitr. This step reflects the company’s appreciation for its employees’ efforts and continuous contributions, and reaffirms its strong commitment to fostering a supportive work environment that places employees at the core of its success and as its key driving force.

The holiday will commence starting from the first day of Eid and will continue until the 28th of March, allowing employees to enjoy extended time with their families and loved ones during this blessed occasion.

Commenting on the announcement, Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, CEO of stc Bahrain, said: ““Eid Al-Fitr is an occasion that embodies the values of connection, compassion, and humanity, values we reflect in our corporate culture. Driven by our belief that our employees are the foundation of our success and excellence, this extended holiday comes as an expression of our appreciation for their sincere efforts, and our commitment to supporting their wellbeing and enhancing work-life balance, which positively impacts their readiness, motivation, and continued performance”.

He added: “At stc Bahrain, we believe that the success of any organization begins with caring for its people. Building a flexible, humane, and motivating work environment is an integral part of our corporate responsibility. As the Kingdom’s digital enabler, our role goes beyond delivering solutions and services; it extends to contributing to a positive work culture that enhances quality of life and supports the community we serve.”

This initiative comes as part of stc Bahrain’s ongoing efforts to enhance the employee experience and reinforce a corporate culture built on trust, appreciation, and flexibility, in line with its vision to achieve sustainable growth and create a positive community impact in the Kingdom of Bahrain.