Amman, Jordan: PointZero, a new social media app built around user control, smarter discovery, and culture-led connection, has officially launched, introducing a fresh way for people to shape what they see, discover diverse content, and participate in online conversations.

Built around the idea that social media should be more transparent, personal, and user-led, PointZero gives people greater control over their feeds, interests, and discovery paths through AlgoZero. Instead of letting the algorithm control the user’s feed, AlgoZero lets them speak directly to the app and specify what they want to see more of, less of, or avoid.

Another PointZero core feature is Signals (~), a discovery tool designed to organize content around active topics, shared interests, and cultural moments. Unlike traditional hashtags, Signals help users move through more relevant conversations while giving them greater control over what they see, explore, and engage with.

"We've seen how frustrated people have become with social media experiences that feel repetitive, restrictive,and out of their control,” said Issa Adili, PointZero Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “PointZero was built to change that, giving users a more direct way to curate what they see, discover what matters to them, and shape their own digital experience,” he added.

The new app brings together short-form video, live interaction, topic-based discovery, content personalization, and creator-led engagement in one platform, in addition to other unique features. The experience is designed for users, creators, communities, and brands looking for a more meaningful way to connect around shared interests and real cultural moments.

As the platform grows, PointZero also plans to introduce structured growth opportunities through approved programs designed to support eligible creators and active participants.

The launch reflects PointZero’s broader mission to reshape the foundations of social media and create a platform where discovery feels more relevant, participation feels more intentional, and users have a stronger role in shaping their digital environment.

Building on the momentum of its launch, PointZero held its first community activation at the company’s headquarters in Amman, where creators, influencers, industry professionals, and media representatives came together to explore collaboration opportunities and exchange ideas. The gathering reflects PointZero’s commitment to building an empowered online and offline community that can actively contribute to shaping the future of digital culture in the region.

PointZero is now available for download on App Store and Google Play.

Download PointZero here.

Website: www.pointzeroapp.com

Media Contact: press@pointzeroapp.com

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About PointZero

PointZero is a social platform built around user-guided feeds, live topic discovery, creator visibility, and selected participation features. Through AlgoZero and Signals, PointZero gives people clearer ways to shape what they see, follow topics in real time, and participate in a more intentional social experience.