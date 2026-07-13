Dubai: Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched Cash Plus, a new yield-generating asset designed to turn stablecoin balances into productive capital. With simple 1:1 conversion from USDT or USDC, Cash Plus allows users to earn yield on funds that would otherwise remain idle, marking Bitget's latest move to improve capital efficiency across its Universal Exchange ecosystem.

Stablecoins have become a core part of crypto trading, yet much of their utility still begins and ends with settlement. Users often face a choice between keeping funds liquid for trading or moving them into separate earn products, where low yields, lock-up periods, and added steps can limit flexibility. Cash Plus was built around the premise that earning should become part of how users hold and use their balance.

“Capital efficiency is one of the four principles behind our UEX strategy because users should be able to get more from the assets they already hold,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Stablecoins shouldn't have to sit idle while users wait for their next trade. With Cash Plus, capital can stay productive while remaining ready to use when an opportunity comes.”

Yield generated through Cash Plus is supported by Bitget's operations, including allocations to real-world assets. Current funds are allocated to USDGO, a compliant stablecoin backed by high-quality liquid assets including short-term U.S. government bonds, cash, and repurchase agreements. This gives users access to yield linked to traditional financial infrastructure without navigating separate RWA products or complex onchain strategies.

Cash Plus also compounds earnings by incorporating payouts into the principal balance, allowing subsequent returns to accrue on both the original funds and prior earnings. There are no staking or fixed lock-up requirements, keeping the experience closer to holding a productive balance than entering a conventional earn program.

The launch puts into practice one of the four principles Chen outlined in her recent mid-year address, Break the Unbreakables. In the speech, she identified capital efficiency as a core pillar of Bitget's Universal Exchange strategy, building a system where one asset can serve multiple purposes in real time. Cash Plus extends that thinking to stablecoin balances, with planned integrations into the Unified Trading Account and contract accounts in Q3 set to allow eligible balances to serve as trading margin while continuing to generate yield.

To mark the launch, Bitget will run the Cash Treasure A8 Challenge from July 9 to July 16. Users with net deposits of at least 888 USDT or USDC into Cash Plus will enter a draw for the full seven-day interest generated by 10 million Cash+ tokens, paid in USDT.

Cash Plus launches under the tagline “Earn While You Trade” positioning yield as a built-in layer of the trading experience rather than a separate destination for idle funds.

Earn while you trade, here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGP™. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.