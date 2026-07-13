Sharjah: Souq Al Jubail – Kalba welcomed more than 372,000 visitors during the first half of 2026, reaffirming its role as an integrated destination for fresh food products and its contribution to meeting the needs of residents and visitors across the Eastern Region. The market continues to enhance quality of life by providing a diverse range of fresh food products within a modern shopping environment that caters to the community’s needs, while supporting the food security system through the availability of high-quality products and integrated services.

Senior Manager, Eastern Region Markets, Hilal Al Naqbi, said: “The growing number of visitors to Souq Al Jubail – Kalba reflects its position as a leading destination that meets the daily needs of the community by offering fresh food products and integrated services within a modern shopping environment. The market enables customers to conveniently access everything they need with quality and efficiency under one roof.”

He added: “We remain committed to continuously enhancing our facilities and services while adopting best operational practices in line with the evolving expectations of the community. At the same time, we continue to support our partners, including fishermen, farmers, and traders, contributing to the efficiency of the market ecosystem and further elevating the customer experience.”

Al Naqbi affirmed that Souq Al Jubail – Kalba will continue implementing development initiatives aimed at enhancing service quality and reinforcing its position as one of the Eastern Region’s leading commercial destinations. These efforts are aligned with the needs of residents and visitors, while contributing to improving quality of life and supporting the economic development of Kalba.

The market comprises three main sections dedicated to fish, meat, and fruits and vegetables, in addition to a central courtyard and an indoor auction area for the display and sale of fresh fish. It also features an ice factory, refrigerated storage facilities, designated fish grilling areas, and a range of customer service amenities that together provide visitors with a seamless and integrated shopping experience.

It is worth noting that Souq Al Jubail – Kalba is operated by Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.