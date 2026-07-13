KGCA to lead specialized training sessions as part of talabat grow

Practical training delivered by industry experts and restaurant operators

Helping restaurant partners strengthen operations, performance, and long-term growth

Kuwait: As part of its ongoing commitment to empowering Kuwait's small and medium-sized restaurant businesses, talabat Kuwait announced that Kuwait Gastronomy & Culinary Arts Organization (KGCA) has joined the talabat grow program as an official training partner. As Kuwait’s first non-profit culinary organization, KGCA is dedicated to supporting chefs, restaurateurs, cafés, roasteries, coffee professionals, and culinary entrepreneurs through training, certifications, and industry initiatives.

The partnership brings together talabat's industry expertise with KGCA’s extensive experience in culinary knowledge, restaurant consulting, and operational excellence to deliver practical, high-impact training for participating restaurants.

As part of the six-week talabat grow bootcamp, KGCA will lead a dedicated training module focused on restaurant performance, menu engineering, pricing strategies, kitchen operations, customer behavior, market trends, and competitive benchmarking. The sessions will also draw on the real-world experience of KGCA’s team, who own and operate successful restaurant concepts in Kuwait, giving participants direct access to practical insights from industry practitioners.

Through talabat grow, restaurant partners gain access to specialized training, expert mentorship, and practical business tools designed to help them strengthen their operations, improve performance, and achieve sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive market.

Commenting on the partnership, Abdullah Al-Mansour, Director of Corporate Affairs at talabat Kuwait, said: "At talabat, we believe meaningful growth begins with the right knowledge, guidance and expertise. Welcoming KGCA to “talabat grow” as a partner adds significant value by giving participating restaurants direct access to professionals with hands-on experience in Kuwait's culinary and hospitality sector. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to supporting local SMEs and contributing to the long-term development of Kuwait's restaurant ecosystem."

Chef Faisal Al Nashmi, President of Kuwait Gastronomy & Culinary Arts Organization, said: "We are proud to join “talabat grow” and contribute to an initiative that invests in the future of Kuwait's restaurant industry. As culinary professionals and restaurant operators ourselves, we understand the opportunities and challenges facing F&B businesses at different stages of growth. Through this partnership, we look forward to sharing practical knowledge and real market experience that can help businesses build stronger foundations and achieve long-term success."

Launched in partnership with the National Fund for SME Development, “talabat grow” is a comprehensive business development program designed to empower local restaurants through expert-led training, mentorship, business insights, and strategic support – helping them unlock their full growth potential and contribute to Kuwait's evolving food sector.

Through partnerships such as this, talabat reinforces its broader vision of creating long-term value for Kuwait's SME ecosystem by bringing together leading public and private sector partners to equip local businesses with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to thrive.

About talabat:

talabat is the leading everyday app in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering customers a convenient and personalized way to order food, groceries, and other everyday essentials from a wide selection of restaurants and retailers. Founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat has expanded its operations to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, serving over seven million monthly active customers as of December 2025. talabat is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and in December 2024 successfully completed its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). As a subsidiary of Delivery Hero SE, talabat leverages global expertise to continuously enhance its platform, expand its ecosystem, and drive innovation. With a strong network of partners and riders, talabat connects customers to what they need, when they need it-powering everyday convenience across the region.