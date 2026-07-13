Muscat – As Vale advances the development of Oman's first iron ore Concentration Plant in SOHAR Port and Freezone, the company is working with Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) to better understand how materials associated with future processing activities could be incorporated into local industries. A two-year research programme has identified potential applications for ore sand in construction, helping build a stronger understanding of how these by-products could support Oman's sustainable infrastructure and industrial sectors.

Saleh Al Muslahi, Chief Executive of Mega Hubs – Middle East and North Africa at Vale, said: “The global steel industry is undergoing one of its most significant transformations as producers accelerate their transition towards lower-carbon steelmaking. This shift is increasing the demand for high-grade iron ore solutions while creating new opportunities to maximise the value of every resource. Our investment in Oman’s first iron ore Concentration Plant is part of Vale’s broader strategy to support this transition by supplying high-quality products that help reduce emissions across the steel value chain.”

He went on to add, “Through partnerships such as this research with Sultan Qaboos University, we are also exploring innovative ways to unlock additional value from iron ore by-products, supporting a more circular approach to industrial development while contributing to Oman’s long-term economic diversification."

Conducted by researchers from SQU’s College of Engineering, the project assessed the suitability of iron ore by-products for use in the construction industry in road infrastructure, concrete, cement mortars, concrete blocks, and interlocking paving units. Building on Vale’s successful use of ore sand in precast concrete elements, bricks, and concrete pavement, the findings confirmed that the by-product can be safely incorporated into a range of construction applications while meeting relevant engineering and environmental requirements.

Road construction emerged as the most promising opportunity due to its ability to accommodate significant material volumes. The findings also indicated that incorporating iron ore by-products could enhance the performance of certain road construction materials, creating opportunities for more efficient road design and construction.

Professor Khalifa Al Jabri, Project Lead and Professor of Civil Engineering at Sultan Qaboos University, said: "Industrial development often creates new questions that require local answers. What made this project particularly valuable was the opportunity to evaluate these materials within the Omani context and establish a technical foundation that can support future policy and industrial development.”

Al Jabri emphasised that the project supports the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 by advancing innovation and sustainable industrial development through applied research and industry collaboration. It also aligns with a number of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure (SDG 9), Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12), and Partnerships for the Goals (SDG 17).

Building on the findings, Vale and SQU will continue exploring opportunities for pilot-scale applications and further research in collaboration with relevant stakeholders. The work forms part of Vale’s broader commitment to supporting sustainable industrial development, local value creation, and knowledge transfer in Oman through partnerships that deliver practical and long-term benefits beyond the company’s core operations.