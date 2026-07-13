Abu Dhabi, UAE: Mubadala Bio has announced the launch of new hemodialysis products through its subsidiary Wellpharma, one of its Abu Dhabi-based manufacturing facilities. This milestone marks the first time hemodialysis concentrate solutions are being manufactured locally in the UAE.

The launch introduces eight hospital-grade hemodialysis solutions designed to support dialysis procedures for patients with kidney failure. Hemodialysis is a life-sustaining treatment used when the kidneys are no longer able to effectively filter toxins and excess fluids from the blood. During the procedure, dialysis solutions play a critical role in helping restore electrolyte balance and remove waste products from the bloodstream.

Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform and Chairman of Mubadala Bio said: “Since the launch of Mubadala Bio in 2025, we have continued to make significant progress in advancing capabilities across the life sciences sector. The introduction of locally manufactured hemodialysis solutions marks an important milestone, given the critical role these products play within the healthcare ecosystem. We remain committed to supporting the continued development of strategic healthcare capabilities and strengthening access to essential medical products”

Dr. Essam Mohamed, Group CEO, Mubadala Bio, said: “The launch of the new hemodialysis solutions marks an important milestone for us as well as for the wider healthcare sector in the UAE. By producing them locally, we are ensuring more consistent supply of critical therapies for patients who depend on dialysis treatments while reinforcing our capabilities in the production of essential and specialized hospital-based therapies.”

Hamad Almarzooqi, Group Deputy CEO, Mubadala Bio, said: “Strengthening local manufacturing capabilities is central to supporting Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s ambition to become a leading hub for life sciences. Building a globally competitive sector requires strong domestic capabilities across the pharmaceutical value chain. The launch of locally manufactured hemodialysis solutions marks an important step in advancing these capabilities."

The announcement comes at a time when chronic kidney disease is becoming an increasingly significant health challenge worldwide and across the region. The condition is often linked to rising rates of diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, conditions that are prevalent in many countries across the region.

Through local manufacturing, Mubadala Bio is strengthening the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem, enabling hospitals and dialysis centers to maintain reliable access to critical medical products. Produced at Wellpharma’s facility in Abu Dhabi, the hemodialysis solutions meet rigorous quality standards and are designed to support safe and effective patient care.

About Mubadala Bio

Mubadala Bio is a life sciences company dedicated to pursuing better health outcomes for the UAE and beyond. As a catalyst for progress and innovation, we are accelerating the growth of the life sciences ecosystem by enhancing drug security and expanding access to affordable, essential treatments.

Operating through two core verticals, Integrated Biopharma and Pharma Logistics, we are advancing local pharmaceutical manufacturing while ensuring timely access to critical and lifesaving medications. With a growing footprint across the UAE, Asia, Africa, and Europe, we are driving impact both locally and globally.

Our portfolio focuses on key therapy areas that address some of the world’s most pressing health needs, supporting the full continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment, ongoing support, and complementary medicine. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, we are fostering innovation, cultivating local talent, and helping build a knowledge-based economy – delivering better health, closer for all.

Learn more at www.mubadalabio.ae