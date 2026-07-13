Dubai, UAE: Atlys, the travel technology company enabling travellers to apply for visas across 120+ destinations, has opened its first experience centre at BurJuman Mall, Dubai. The walk-in space offers expert, in-person visa guidance and marks Atlys' first physical presence worldwide.

The UAE is Atlys' largest market outside India. International markets, including the US, the UK and Australia, now account for nearly 50% of the company's business, with the UAE being the top contributor. Home to one of the world's largest expatriate populations and a global hub for business and leisure travel, the UAE has been central to Atlys' global strategy since the company entered the market in 2024.

The experience centre is designed to bring confidence to a process that often carries uncertainty. A visa application can hold the weight of the trip itself, and the ability to walk into a customer-first space, meet an expert, have documents reviewed and see exactly how an application is handled offers a level of assurance that matters most when the stakes are high. The store will also strengthen Atlys' presence in the region, making the brand more visible and accessible to travellers across the UAE.

Commenting on the launch, Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys, said "Our mission has always been to remove friction from international travel, and the visa is where that journey begins. The experience centre gives travellers another way to engage with Atlys: expert guidance at the store, with the same speed and transparency as the app. The UAE sits at the centre of global travel and of our own growth, and that made it the right home for our first store."

The launch follows Atlys' $36 million Series C round earlier this year, led by Susquehanna Asia VC, with participation from existing investors Elevation Capital, Long Journey Ventures and Peak XV Partners. MakeMyTrip also joined the round as a strategic investor. The funding is being deployed to expand into new international markets, consolidate the company’s leadership in regions where it already operates, and accelerate its AI roadmap across the visa lifecycle. Atlys is on an annualised run rate of more than 700,000 visas and has grown 11x since its Series B in 2024.

Located on the 3rd Floor of BurJuman Mall, the experience centre is a relaxed, travel-focused space. Travellers can walk in to discuss their travel plans with expert advisors, have documents reviewed and understand their approval chances before applying. The team also provides guidance on demanding applications where preparation matters most. Applications can be completed in-store, with everything after that managed through the Atlys app.

About Atlys

Atlys is a travel technology company built to remove friction from international travel. Founded in 2021 by Mohak Nahta, a Carnegie Mellon graduate and former Pinterest engineer, the company enables travellers to discover, apply for and manage visas across 120+ destinations. Atlys is building the technology infrastructure to make cross-border travel more accessible, seamless and reliable for travellers worldwide.